TOKYO Dec 8 U.S. crude futures fell on
Thursday, extending the previous day's retreat after data
showing more oil stocks than expected in the United Sates
worsened already-bearish sentiment amid the debt crisis in
Europe.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for January delivery was down 19 cents
at $100.30 a barrel by 0034 GMT, after settling down 79 cents at
$100.49 in the previous session.
* London Brent crude for January delivery settled
$1.28 lower at $109.53 a barrel on Wednesday.
* Saudi Arabia is pumping oil at the highest rate for
decades in a signal to fellow producers and buyers just a week
before an OPEC meeting that it intends to meet customer demand
with more output if necessary.
* Libya's top oil body the National Oil Corporation (NOC)
said that planned exports are set to rise to 290,000 bpd in
December from around 227,000 bpd in November.
* U.S. crude inventories rose 1.34 million barrels in the
week to Dec. 2, the U.S. Energy Information Administration's
weekly report said on Wednesday, more than analysts expected.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro struggled to make much headway in Asia on
Thursday, continuing to consolidate ahead of an expected
European Central Bank (ECB) rate cut decision and a crucial EU
leaders summit.
* The ECB is expected to cut rates and unveil a new package
of bank aid on Thursday, with markets also watching for any hint
it will intensify its bond buying support for the bloc's
struggling periphery, setting the stage for a critical euro zone
summit.
* U.S. stocks rose in light trading, extending gains into a
third day in a row amid hopes the euro zone will figure out a
solution to its ongoing debt crisis.
* China's annual rate of export growth slowed in November
versus October, Vice Commerce Minister Chong Quan said on
Wednesday, confirming market expectations that deteriorating
external conditions are dragging on the world's No. 2 economy.
* Japan's core machinery orders fell much faster than
expected in October in a sign deepening worries about the euro
zone debt crisis and a strong yen were prompting firms to slash
capital spending, casting a pall over the economy's growth
prospects.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)
- 1200 Britain BOE Bank Rate Dec 2011
- 1245 EZ ECB rate decision Dec 2011
- 1530 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly
(Reporting by Risa Maeda)