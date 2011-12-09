TOKYO Dec 9 U.S. crude futures extended decline for a third day on Friday, as worries over a European economic recovery dampened the outlook for robust global oil demand.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for January delivery was down 10 cents at $98.24 a barrel by 0018 GMT, after settling down $2.15 at $98.34 on Thursday.

On Thursday, U.S. crude rose more than $1 a barrel after data showed U.S. jobless claims fell to a nine-month low, but the crude fell back after the head of the European Central Bank remained cautious about further bond purchases, dashing hopes for more ECB help to quell the two-year-old debt crisis.

* London Brent crude for January delivery was as yet untraded, after settling down $1.42 at $108.11.

* European Union leaders will call for more sanctions against Iran at a summit in Brussels on Friday, but are not likely to make an explicit call yet for an embargo on Iranian crude oil, amid mounting Western concerns that the OPEC producer has worked to design a nuclear weapon.

* EU leaders are committed to a new "fiscal compact" for the euro zone, including much tighter control of public finances and, in the longer term, could consider joint debt issuance, an early draft of conclusions at an EU summit said on Thursday.

Key elements were, however, immediately rejected by Germany.

MARKETS NEWS

* The CME Group, parent of the Chicago Board of Trade, on Thursday lowered initial margins for Crude Oil Future NYMEX (CL) by 6.7 percent and Heating Oil Futures NYMEX (HO)by 8.6 percent. The move takes effect Monday.

* Wall Street fell on Thursday after the European Central Bank dashed hopes that policy-makers were preparing a financial "bazooka" to contain the debt crisis, and Germany rejected some proposals to add power to the euro zone's bailout fund.

* The euro fell the most against the dollar in almost two weeks on Thursday after the European Central Bank chief threw cold water on hopes of bold actions to contain the euro zone debt crisis.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday (GMT):

2350 - Japan REVISED GDP Q3

1330 - US International trade/Oct

1455 - US U.Mich sentiment/Dec

1530 - US ECRI/weekly

2030 - US CFTC positions data (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)