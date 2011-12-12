SINGAPORE Dec 12 Crude prices held steady in early Asian trade on Monday, after rallying in the previous session, fuelled by a surge in China's oil imports in November, an agreement for closer euro zone fiscal union and renewed hopes of demand growth revival.

U.S. crude rose 14 cents to $99.55 a barrel by 2340 GMT, after settling more than $1.07 a barrel higher on Friday. Brent crude was unchanged at $108.62 a barrel after settling at 51 cents higher.

FUNDAMENTALS

* China's crude oil imports rose 9 percent from October to 22.96 million tonnes. It was the second highest volume on record when calculated on a daily basis, hitting 5.52 million barrels per day, just short of an all-time high of 5.67 million bpd in September 2010.

* Divisions over Europe within Britain's coalition government were exposed on Sunday when David Cameron's deputy said an EU summit that ended with the prime minister deploying his veto was a "bitter disappointment" and "bad for Britain".

* Europe secured a historic agreement to draft a new treaty for deeper economic integration in the euro zone on Friday, but Britain, the region's third largest economy, refused to join the other 26 countries in a fiscal union and was left isolated.

* The global oil market is balanced, Iranian Oil Minister Rostam Qasemi said on Sunday, calling on some OPEC members to cut back as Libyan output resumes.

* Fighting overshadowed the first meeting on Saturday of Yemen's new unity government, which is trying to avert civil war after a deal brokered by the country's Gulf neighbours for President Ali Abdullah Saleh to step down.

* France called on world powers to "save the Syrian people" on Saturday as it joined the United States and Britain in raising an alarm that President Bashar al-Assad's forces may be about to storm the rebel stronghold of Homs.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks rallied on Friday, finishing the week higher after European Union leaders agreed on a plan to toughen the region's budget rules to help restore market confidence after a two-year sovereign debt crisis.

