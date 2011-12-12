BRIEF-EDF says Flamanville 1 reactor offline following blast
* Says fire at Flamanville 1 reactor led to a blast around 0840 GMT in a non-nuclear zone.
SINGAPORE Dec 12 Crude prices held steady in early Asian trade on Monday, after rallying in the previous session, fuelled by a surge in China's oil imports in November, an agreement for closer euro zone fiscal union and renewed hopes of demand growth revival.
U.S. crude rose 14 cents to $99.55 a barrel by 2340 GMT, after settling more than $1.07 a barrel higher on Friday. Brent crude was unchanged at $108.62 a barrel after settling at 51 cents higher.
FUNDAMENTALS
* China's crude oil imports rose 9 percent from October to 22.96 million tonnes. It was the second highest volume on record when calculated on a daily basis, hitting 5.52 million barrels per day, just short of an all-time high of 5.67 million bpd in September 2010.
* Divisions over Europe within Britain's coalition government were exposed on Sunday when David Cameron's deputy said an EU summit that ended with the prime minister deploying his veto was a "bitter disappointment" and "bad for Britain".
* Europe secured a historic agreement to draft a new treaty for deeper economic integration in the euro zone on Friday, but Britain, the region's third largest economy, refused to join the other 26 countries in a fiscal union and was left isolated.
* The global oil market is balanced, Iranian Oil Minister Rostam Qasemi said on Sunday, calling on some OPEC members to cut back as Libyan output resumes.
* Fighting overshadowed the first meeting on Saturday of Yemen's new unity government, which is trying to avert civil war after a deal brokered by the country's Gulf neighbours for President Ali Abdullah Saleh to step down.
* France called on world powers to "save the Syrian people" on Saturday as it joined the United States and Britain in raising an alarm that President Bashar al-Assad's forces may be about to storm the rebel stronghold of Homs.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks rallied on Friday, finishing the week higher after European Union leaders agreed on a plan to toughen the region's budget rules to help restore market confidence after a two-year sovereign debt crisis.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday:
- 0500 Japan Consumer confid. index Nov
- 0530 India Industrial Output y/y Oct
- 1600 U.S. USDA export inspections Weekly
- 1900 U.S. Federal budget Nov
(Reporting by Manash Goswami)
* Says fire at Flamanville 1 reactor led to a blast around 0840 GMT in a non-nuclear zone.
BRUSSELS, Feb 9 Brussels will soon take more legal action against governments who have failed to crack down on car industry cheating, Europe's industry commissioner said on Thursday, accusing them of obstructing the European Union's own efforts.
PARIS, Feb 9 An explosion occurred at French utility EDF's Flamanville nuclear plant on Thursday but there was no associated nuclear risk, a local government official said on Thursday.