SINGAPORE, Dec 15 U.S. crude futures were little changed in early Asian trade on Thursday after plunging, along with most other commodities, the most in nearly three months in the previous session.

U.S. oil was 8 cents higher at $95.03 a barrel by 2348 GMT, after settling $5.19 lower on Wednesday, the benchmark's biggest one-day percentage loss since Sept. 22.

Brent crude settled $4.48 a barrel lower at $105.02, also the biggest one-day percentage loss since Sept. 22. Brent broke below its 300-day moving average of $107.08 and hit a session low of $104.36, the lowest for front-month Brent since Oct. 6.

FUNDAMENTALS

* OPEC oil producers on Wednesday sealed their first new output agreement in three years in a deal that settles a 6-month-old argument over supply policy firmly in Saudi Arabia's favour.

* Libya's central bank and a subsidiary are expected to have U.N. sanctions against them lifted on Friday in a move to ease a cash crunch since the country's civil war ended, diplomats said.

* Credit Suisse said on Wednesday it expects the Brent-WTI oil spread to narrow significantly to average $6 per barrel in 2012, once the Seaway pipeline is reversed.

* The International Monetary Fund stepped up pressure on Greece on Wednesday, saying promised reforms were behind schedule in most areas and the delays were stalling recovery from years of recession.

* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke told Republican senators on Wednesday the Fed can't and won't throw a safety net under stressed European governments or financial institutions, lawmakers said.

* Syrian troops swept into the city of Hama to break a three-day strike by opponents of President Bashar al-Assad, killing at least 10 people but running into resistance from armed insurgents who destroyed two armoured vehicles, activists said.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro nursed heavy losses in Asia on Thursday, having plumbed its lowest level in 11 months, as signs the European debt crisis could run and run sent investors fleeing risk assets for US Treasuries.

* Commodities plunged across the board on Wednesday, with gold all but losing its safe-haven appeal, as technical selling pressure added to investors' wearing patience over the European debt crisis.

* U.S. stocks fell for a third day and hit their lowest level in two weeks on Wednesday as widespread risk aversion sank commodity prices, sent the euro to an 11-month low against the dollar and drove Italy's borrowing costs to a euro-era high.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday:

- 0800 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Nov

- 0830 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Dec

- 0900 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI Dec

- 1000 EZ Inflation, final yy Nov

- 1330 U.S. Core PPI mm, sa Nov

- 1415 U.S Industrial production mm Nov

- 1530 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly (Reporting by Manash Goswami; editing by Miral Fahmy)