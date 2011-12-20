SINGAPORE Dec 20 U.S. crude futures extended gains on Tuesday in early Asian trade on the risk of supply being disrupted from Kazakhstan, as oil workers protested for a third day in the Central Asian oil producer.

Gains were capped as investors stayed cautious over the ongoing euro zone debt crisis and uncertainty resulting from the death of North Korean strongman Kim Jong-il.

FUNDAMENTALS

U.S. crude rose 36 cents to $94.25 a barrel by 0029 GMT, after edging up 35 cents to settle at $93.88 a day earlier.

* In London, ICE February Brent crude settled at $103.64 on Monday, rising 29 cents, or 0.28 percent.

* A preliminary Reuters poll forecast that domestic crude stocks fell 2.4 million barrels in the week to Dec. 16.

Distillate stocks dipped 400,000 barrels and gasoline supplies rose 1.0 million barrels, while refinery runs were up just 0.1 percentage point, the poll also showed.

* Hundreds of oil workers held a third day of protests in the capital of Kazakhstan's western oil-producing region after at least 15 people were killed in the Central Asian state's deadliest riots in decades. The protests followed the firing of oil workers in Zhanaozen, a Mangistau oil town, on Friday.

* The business of Italian oil and gas group Eni in Kazakhstan has not been affected so far by protests in the country, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Monday.

* Iran said its crude oil production has dropped due to lack of investment in its oil fields as it faces the West's toughest ever sanctions over its nuclear program.

* Libya's National Oil Company (NOC) has delayed plans to restart its largest refinery at Ras Lanuf by at least a month, as the plant remains cut off from a steady supply of crude for processing.

MARKETS NEWS

* Euro zone ministers agreed on Monday to boost IMF resources by 150 billion euros to ward off the debt crisis and won support for more money from EU allies, but it was unclear if the bloc would reach its 200 billion euro target after Britain bowed out.

* There is a danger of hurting the global economy if imports of Iranian crude oil stop, Japanese Foreign Minister Koichiro Gemba said on Monday, commenting on U.S. legislation that targets the Iranian central bank.

* U.S. homebuilder sentiment improved in December, rising to its highest level in a year and a half and reinforcing the view the housing market is slowly healing.

* North Koreans poured into the streets on Monday to mourn the death of leader Kim Jong-il and state media hailed his untested son as the "Great Successor" of the reclusive state, whose nuclear weapons ambitions are a major regional threat.

* The White House said on Monday the effort to expedite a Keystone XL pipeline decision as part of U.S. payroll tax legislation was "purely political" and would not mandate an outcome for the proposed project to carry Canadian oil to Texas.

* The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 100.13 points, or 0.84 percent, at 11,766.26. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 14.31 points, or 1.17 percent, to 1,205.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index slid 32.19 points, or 1.26 percent, to 2,523.14.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday (GMT):

- 0900 - Germany Ifo business climate/Dec

- 1330 - U.S. House starts/Nov

- 2130 - U.S. API weekly crude

- 2130 - U.S. API weekly dist. stocks

- 2130 - U.S. API weekly gasoline stk

- 2330 - Japan Exports/Nov (Reporting by Francis Kan)