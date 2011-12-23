SINGAPORE Dec 23 U.S. crude futures were steady above $99 a barrel in early Asian trade on Friday on concerns about the prospect of supplies being disrupted by major producers Iran and Iraq.

Prices were also supported by better U.S. jobless claims and consumer sentiment data pointing to economic growth accelerating in the world's biggest oil consumer.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for February slipped 15 cents to $99.38 a barrel by 0013 GMT, after gaining for a fourth straight day to settle 86 cents higher at $99.53 on Thursday.

* In London, ICE February Brent crude rose 18 cents to settle at $107.89 a barrel on Thursday.

* A rash of bombings hit Baghdad in the first big attack on Iraq's capital since a crisis between its Shi'ite Muslim-led government and Sunni rivals erupted after the withdrawal of U.S. troops.

* State television quoted a navy commander as saying Iran's navy will conduct a 10-day wargame in an area from east of the Strait of Hormuz to the Gulf of Eden starting on Saturday, adding to oil supply worries.

* Nigeria will load around 1.93 million barrels per day of crude oil in February, unchanged from January, trade sources said, putting exports below the 2011 average even if the Bonga oilfield returns promptly after a spill this week.

* Seaborne oil exports from OPEC, excluding Angola and Ecuador, are expected to rise by 400,000 bpd in the four weeks to Jan. 7, according to UK consultancy Oil Movements.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks edged up on Friday, as signs of a strengthening economy in the United States encouraged a modest year-end rally in riskier assets.

* Wall Street stocks had risen for a third straight day on Thursday, leaving the S&P 500 index virtually flat for the year, after data showed new claims for unemployment benefit dropped to their lowest in 3-1/2 years.

* Japan's economy will expand 2.2 percent in the fiscal year starting in April, the government said on Thursday, as housing investment picks up following a devastating earthquake and as subsides spur consumption and capital expenditure.

* The dangers facing Europe's financial system have continued to worsen, Europe's recently created super-watchdog, the European System Risk Board (ESRB), said on Thursday, as it urged the euro zone to get its new rescue fund up and running.

* Italy's Senate passed a vote of confidence in the government of Prime Minister Mario Monti on Thursday that put the final seal on an emergency austerity budget rushed through to restore market confidence in the euro zone's third biggest economy.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday(GMT):

2030 - U.S. weekly CFTC commitment of traders data (Reporting by Francis Kan; Editing by Sugita Katyal)