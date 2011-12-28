SINGAPORE Dec 28 U.S. crude edged lower
near $101 a barrel on Wednesday, taking a breather after
rallying in the previous session on Iran's threat to halt oil
shipments through the Strait of Hormuz if foreign sanctions were
imposed on its crude exports.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for February eased 19 cents to $101.15
a barrel by 0021 GMT, after jumping more than a dollar on
Tuesday. The market has closed higher in the past six sessions.
* The U.S. State Department said it saw "an element of
bluster" in Iran's threat but underscored that the United States
would support the free flow of oil.
* The remarks by Iran's first vice president coincided with
a 10-day Iranian naval exercise in the Strait and nearby waters,
a show of military force that began on Saturday.
* Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia and other Gulf OPEC states
are ready to replace Iranian oil if further sanctions stop
Iranian crude exports to Europe, industry sources said.
* U.S. crude oil inventories are expected to have fallen for
a seventh straight week as refiners delayed imports to draw down
stockpile for year-end tax considerations, a Reuters poll ahead
of weekly supply data showed on Tuesday.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro hovered above an 11-month trough against the
dollar in Asia on Wednesday, with thin year-end trade set to
keep the common currency subdued and as markets awaited the
outcome of an Italian bond sale due later in the week.
* Improving labour market conditions lifted U.S. consumer
confidence to an eight-month high in December, but persistently
weak house prices remain an obstacle to faster economic growth.
* European Central Bank Governing Council Member Ignazio
Visco said in a newspaper interview on Saturday that the bank
will be attentive to the economic cycle when setting monetary
policy, suggesting rates could fall more if the euro zone
economy worsens.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
0300 Japan PAJ wkly oil inventory data Weekly
0630 India M3 Money Supply
1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly
2130 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly
2130 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly
(Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)