SINGAPORE Dec 29 U.S. crude rose towards
$100 a barrel on Thursday, rebounding from the previous
session's sell-off, on fears that Iran could cause havoc to oil
shipments flowing through a vital trade route.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for February climbed 17 cents to $99.53
a barrel by 0025 GMT, recovering after a fall of nearly $2 the
day before. Wednesday's decline snapped a string of six straight
sessions of gains.
* Iran's top naval commander said closing the Strait of
Hormuz to oil tankers would be "easier than drinking a glass of
water," echoing a similar threat made by the country's first
vice-president on Tuesday.
* The U.S. Fifth Fleet, which patrols the seas of the Middle
East and Central Asia, said it would not allow any disruption to
traffic in the Strait.
* U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 9.6 million barrels
last week, confounding analysts' expectations for a 1.7 million
barrel fall, according to the American Petroleum Institute.
. The U.S. Energy Information Administration releases its
weekly inventory report later on Thursday.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro nursed heavy losses in Asia on Thursday, having
suffered a sudden drop overnight as moves were amplified in poor
year-end liquidity after stop-losses were triggered.
* Italy's short-term debt costs halved at auction on
Wednesday as a new austerity package and an injection of cheap
long-term money from the European Central Bank won Rome some
respite in thin year-end markets.
* The annual rise in consumer prices in German's most
populous state eased to its lowest rate in over a year in
December, data showed on Wednesday, suggesting nationwide
inflation is cooling further.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday:
0400 Russia HSBC Mfg PMI Dec 2011
1530 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly
1600 U.S. EIA petroleum stocks Weekly
(Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)