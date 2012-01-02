SINGAPORE Jan 3 U.S. crude oil rose more
than a dollar on Tuesday, supported by worries that escalating
tensions between Iran and the West could lead to a major
disruption in oil supplies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for February climbed $1.47 to $100.30 a
barrel on the first trading day of the year. Prices closed 2011
up 8.2 percent for the year, averaging around $95 a barrel.
* Brent crude ended the year up 13.3 percent,
averaging a record high $111 a barrel.
* Iran announce a nuclear fuel breakthrough and test-fired a
new radar-evading medium-range missile in the Gulf on Sunday,
moves that could further antagonise the West at a time when
Tehran is trying to avert harsh new sanctions on its oil
industry.
The announcement came at the climax of 10 days of naval
exercises in the Gulf, during which Tehran has warned it could
shut the Strait of Hormuz, through which 40 percent of world oil
is shipped, if sanctions were imposed on its crude exports.
* U.S. President Barack Obama signed a law on Saturday
imposing tougher financial sanctions that could for the first
time hurt Tehran's oil exports, while the European Union is due
to consider similar steps soon.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro fell to a decade low versus the Japanese yen on
Monday with more falls expected as concerns about the financing
needs of highly indebted euro zone countries plagued the shared
currency into the new calendar year.
* Global manufacturing activity was subdued going into 2012,
with the euro zone's industrial sector suffering its fifth
straight month of declines in December and Asian factories
mostly stuck in a rut.
* France's Nicolas Sarkozy will meet German Chancellor
Angela Merkel in Berlin on Jan. 9 for talks that are likely to
centre on new rules to enforce budget discipline across the
European Union.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday:
0855 Germany Unemployment rate sa Dec
1500 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI Dec
1500 U.S. Construction spending Nov
2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly
2130 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly
2130 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly
(Reporting by Randy Fabi)