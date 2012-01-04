SINGAPORE Jan 4 U.S. crude oil edged up
above $103 a barrel on Wednesday, adding to sharp gains the
previous session, on support from strong U.S. economic data and
rising tensions between Iran and the West.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for February rose 12 cents to $103.08 a
barrel by 0005 GMT, after climbing more than $4 the previous
session. Tuesday's close of $102.96 was the highest settlement
since May 10.
* Iran threatened on Tuesday to take action if the U.S. Navy
moves an aircraft carrier into the Gulf, Tehran's most
aggressive statement yet after weeks of sabre-rattling as new
U.S. and EU financial sanctions take a toll on its economy.
The United States dismissed the Iranian threat, saying it
was proof that sanctions imposed over Iran's nuclear programme
were working. The Pentagon said it would keep sending carrier
strike groups through the Gulf regardless.
* Chinese trader Unipec paid a record premium for a February
cargo of Russian crude and bought Vietnamese oil for the first
time in at least a year, traders said, as the world's second
largest oil consumer looks to cover for reduced Iranian
supplies.
* U.S. commercial crude oil stockpiles were expected to have
fallen last week as refiners drew down inventories and limited
imports to lower their year-end taxes requirements, a
preliminary Reuters poll ahead of weekly supply data showed on
Tuesday.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro held on to overnight gains in Asia on Wednesday,
having posted its biggest one-day rally in nearly two months as
investors cut bearish positions in the common currency after
upbeat data bolstered risk appetite.
* U.S. manufacturing grew at its fastest pace in six months
in December, capping a late-year upswing, but a European slump
and rising oil prices posed threats to the U.S. economy in the
new year.
* China will fine-tune monetary policy for 2012 as economic
slowdown concerns intensify, Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said in
comments published on Tuesday, suggesting that Beijing is ready
to shift its policies to be more supportive of growth.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
0500 U.S. Total Vehicle Sales Dec
1000 EZ Inflation, flash yy Dec
1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1500 U.S. Factory orders Nov
2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly
2130 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly
2130 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly
(Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Sugita Katyal)