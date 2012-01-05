PERTH Jan 5 U.S. crude futures slipped in post-settlement trade on Thursday, but remained above $103 per barrel, supported by news that the European Union has reached a preliminary agreement to ban crude oil imports from Iran, reinforcing concerns about potential supply disruptions.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, February crude fell 8 cents, to $103.14 a barrel by 00:03 GMT.

* European governments have agreed in principle to ban imports of Iranian oil, EU diplomats said.

* Ahead of the weekly government reports, U.S. crude stockpiles were expected to have fallen 200,000 barrels last week, according to a Reuters survey of analysts. Distillate stocks were expected to be up 800,000 barrels, while gasoline stocks were seen up 1.3 million barrels.

* U.S. retail gasoline demand fell last week versus the previous week and also was lower compared to the year-ago period, MasterCard said in a report.

* OPEC oil output rose in December to the highest since October 2008, a Reuters survey found.

* Nigerian trade unions threatened to call a national strike and shut down large parts of the country's oil industry from next week if the government failed to restore a scrapped fuel subsidy.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro slumped to its lowest level against the dollar as markets refocused on the euro zone debt crisis.

* Japan's Nikkei average is expected to trade in a range on Thursday following hefty gains the previous session, as optimism over the U.S. economy counters concerns over more capital raising by European banks to fight the debt crisis.

* U.S. stocks ended nearly flat in a low-volume session, but some investors were encouraged to see equities avoid a selloff amid lingering euro zone debt problems.

* Copper fell more than 3 percent as persistent concerns over euro zone sovereign funding requirements eroded confidence and ignited a flight to safety.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday:

0700 Germany Retail sales yy real Nov

1100 Brazil Industrial output yy Nov

1530 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly

1600 U.S. EIA petroleum stocks Weekly (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Sugita Katyal)