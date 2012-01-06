PERTH Jan 6 U.S. crude futures fell on
Friday as a stronger dollar and government data showing a rise
in U.S. oil supplies overshadowed worries about Iran and supply
from Nigeria and Iraq.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, February crude
fell 21 cents, to $101.60 a barrel by 00:08 GMT.
* Iran faced the prospect of cutbacks in its oil sales to
China and Japan because of new measures to block Tehran's crude
exports over its nuclear programme.
* Turkey has delivered a Western offer to Tehran to renew
negotiations over its nuclear programme, Foreign Minister Ahmet
Davutoglu said, expressing hope talks stalled a year ago could
soon be revived.
* Royal Dutch Shell has declared force majeure on
its Nigerian Bonny Light crude oil exports.
* Production has resumed from Nigeria's offshore Bonga
oilfield, Royal Dutch Shell said, after the facility
was shut down by a loading accident that caused the country's
biggest oil spill in 13 years.
* Bomb attacks in mainly Shi'ite Muslim areas of Iraq killed
at least 73 people and wounded scores on Thursday.
* Implied volatility in the U.S. crude oil market, as
measured by the Chicago Board Options Exchange's Oil Volatility
Index, ended the day lower.
* U.S. crude oil inventories rose 2.21 million barrels last
week, according to the Energy Information Administration's
report on Thursday. Gasoline stocks rose 2.48 million barrels
and distillate stockpiles rose 3.22 million barrels.
* Gasoil stockpiles at Europe's oil hub of
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp fell by 4.2 percent last week, to
their lowest since early November 2011, according to data from
independent oil analyst Pieter Kulsen.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks ended mostly higher on Thursday, led by gains
in banks even as Europe struggled again, a sign investors are
betting a relatively strong U.S. economy will help U.S. stocks
beat other markets.
* The euro plummeted to its lowest level against the dollar
since September 2010 and hit an 11-year trough versus the yen as
fears about euro zone sovereign funding and concerns about the
region's banks made investors shun the shared currency.
* Copper steadied after encouraging U.S. labour market data
boosted hopes of recovery in the world's largest economy, even
as European debt and financing worries took hold.
* Gold rose on, breaking ranks with the euro for a second
straight day, as a rise in U.S. equity markets on economic
optimism sent bullion to a fifth straight day of gains.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday:
0230 China HSBC services PMI Dec
1000 EZ Business climate Dec
1000 EZ Economic sentiment Dec
1330 U.S. Unemployment rate mm Dec
1330 U.S. Non-farm payrolls Dec
2030 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede in Perth and Robert Gibbons in New
York; Editing by Sugita Katyal)