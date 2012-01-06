PERTH Jan 6 U.S. crude futures fell on Friday as a stronger dollar and government data showing a rise in U.S. oil supplies overshadowed worries about Iran and supply from Nigeria and Iraq.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, February crude fell 21 cents, to $101.60 a barrel by 00:08 GMT.

* Iran faced the prospect of cutbacks in its oil sales to China and Japan because of new measures to block Tehran's crude exports over its nuclear programme.

* Turkey has delivered a Western offer to Tehran to renew negotiations over its nuclear programme, Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said, expressing hope talks stalled a year ago could soon be revived.

* Royal Dutch Shell has declared force majeure on its Nigerian Bonny Light crude oil exports.

* Production has resumed from Nigeria's offshore Bonga oilfield, Royal Dutch Shell said, after the facility was shut down by a loading accident that caused the country's biggest oil spill in 13 years.

* Bomb attacks in mainly Shi'ite Muslim areas of Iraq killed at least 73 people and wounded scores on Thursday.

* Implied volatility in the U.S. crude oil market, as measured by the Chicago Board Options Exchange's Oil Volatility Index, ended the day lower.

* U.S. crude oil inventories rose 2.21 million barrels last week, according to the Energy Information Administration's report on Thursday. Gasoline stocks rose 2.48 million barrels and distillate stockpiles rose 3.22 million barrels.

* Gasoil stockpiles at Europe's oil hub of Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp fell by 4.2 percent last week, to their lowest since early November 2011, according to data from independent oil analyst Pieter Kulsen. 

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks ended mostly higher on Thursday, led by gains in banks even as Europe struggled again, a sign investors are betting a relatively strong U.S. economy will help U.S. stocks beat other markets.

* The euro plummeted to its lowest level against the dollar since September 2010 and hit an 11-year trough versus the yen as fears about euro zone sovereign funding and concerns about the region's banks made investors shun the shared currency.

* Copper steadied after encouraging U.S. labour market data boosted hopes of recovery in the world's largest economy, even as European debt and financing worries took hold.

* Gold rose on, breaking ranks with the euro for a second straight day, as a rise in U.S. equity markets on economic optimism sent bullion to a fifth straight day of gains.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday:

0230 China HSBC services PMI Dec

1000 EZ Business climate Dec

1000 EZ Economic sentiment Dec

1330 U.S. Unemployment rate mm Dec

1330 U.S. Non-farm payrolls Dec

2030 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede in Perth and Robert Gibbons in New York; Editing by Sugita Katyal)