SEOUL Jan 9 U.S. crude oil futures fell
in early Asian trade on Monday as a stronger U.S. dollar made
the dollar-denominated asset costlier, but the fall was capped
by supply concerns after Iran's threat to shut a key
oil-shipping route.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), February
crude was down 20 cents at $101.36 a barrel as of 0023
GMT.
* February Brent crude in London gained 34 cents at
$113.40 a barrel.
* Euro zone retail sales fell and economic sentiment soured
at the end of 2011, pointing to recession in the currency bloc.
German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Saturday the
International Monetary Fund was losing confidence in Greece's
ability to clean up its public finances and work off its
mountain of debt.
* Iran announced on Friday new military exercises in the
Strait of Hormuz, but the West has readied plans to use
strategic oil stocks to replace almost all Gulf oil lost if Iran
blocks the waterway, industry sources and diplomats told
Reuters.
* Iran will in the "near future" start enriching uranium
deep inside a mountain, a senior official said, a move likely to
further antagonise Western powers which suspect Tehran is
seeking nuclear weapons capability.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro came under pressure in Asia on Monday, reaching
16-month lows versus the greenback and an 11-year trough on the
yen following a slew of negative news from the euro zone over
the weekend.
The dollar index against a basket of major currency
stood at 81.330.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday:
1100 Germany Industrial output mm Nov 2011
1500 U.S. Employment trends Dec
1600 U.S. Export wheat inspections Weekly
1600 U.S. Export corn inspections Weekly
1600 U.S. Export soybean inspections Weekly
2000 U.S. Consumer credit Nov 2011
2100 Alcoa earnings Q4 2011
(Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Sugita Katyal)