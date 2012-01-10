SEOUL Jan 10 U.S. crude oil futures rose
early on Tuesday, supported by positive consumer credit data and
worries about Iran's threats to shut the Strait of Hormuz
oil-shipping route, but gains were capped by the festering euro
zone debt concerns.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, February crude
gained 29 cents at $101.60 a barrel as of 0020 GMT.
* Brent February crude was not yet traded after
settling down 61 cents at $112.45 a barrel on Monday.
* U.S. consumer credit surged 10 percent in November, its
biggest jump in a decade in a positive signal for the economy as
consumers tapped their credit cards and the government doled out
more student loans.
Outstanding consumer credit rose to $20.37 billion during
the month, the Federal Reserve said on Monday. That was the
biggest gain since November 2001 and nearly three times the
median forecast in a Reuters poll.
* The United Arab Emirates has delayed the launch of a
crucial oil pipeline to bypass the Straits of Hormuz to
mid-2012, which analysts said would add to supply worries at a
time when Iran threatens to block the strait for all the Gulf's
oil.
* The European Union is expected to bring forward a meeting
of foreign ministers due to decide on an oil embargo on Iran by
one week to Jan. 23, EU diplomats said on Monday.
* Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and Venezuela's Hugo
Chavez lavished each other with praise on Monday, mocked U.S.
disapproval and joked about having an atomic bomb at their
disposal. Ahmadinejad was in Venezuela at the start of a tour
intended to shore up support as expanded Western economic
sanctions kick in over the Islamic Republic's nuclear program.
* Months of summits and meetings have still not convinced
investors that Europe will avoid messy defaults or a break-up of
the euro zone. Debt sales by Spain and Italy later in the week
should provide insight about investors' confidence in plans to
solve the euro zone financial crisis.
* After meeting in Berlin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel
and French President Nicolas Sarkozy warned Greece it will get
no more bailout funds until it agrees with creditor banks on a
bond swap and a deal to avert a potential
default.
MARKETS NEWS
* Japan's Nikkei share average edged up a tad on Tuesday as
earnings from Alcoa lifted regional shares, though it was
capped below its 25-day moving average as the market looks to
how Europe can solve its debt crisis.
* The euro held its ground, having been squeezed higher
overnight as the market pared extremely bearish bets against the
single currency ahead of key events in Europe this week.
* U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Monday in a
light-volume session as investors stayed cautious ahead of
corporate earnings and key auctions for European debt this week.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0745 France Industrial output mm Nov 2011
1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1400 EU Euroilstock inventory report Dec 2011
1500 U.S. Wholesale inventories Nov
1500 U.S. Wholesale sales Nov
2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly
2130 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly
2130 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly
China Exports yy Dec 2011
China Imports yy Dec 2011
China Trade balance Dec 2011
(Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Himani Sarkar)