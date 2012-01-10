SEOUL Jan 10 U.S. crude oil futures rose early on Tuesday, supported by positive consumer credit data and worries about Iran's threats to shut the Strait of Hormuz oil-shipping route, but gains were capped by the festering euro zone debt concerns.

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, February crude gained 29 cents at $101.60 a barrel as of 0020 GMT.

* Brent February crude was not yet traded after settling down 61 cents at $112.45 a barrel on Monday.

* U.S. consumer credit surged 10 percent in November, its biggest jump in a decade in a positive signal for the economy as consumers tapped their credit cards and the government doled out more student loans.

Outstanding consumer credit rose to $20.37 billion during the month, the Federal Reserve said on Monday. That was the biggest gain since November 2001 and nearly three times the median forecast in a Reuters poll.

* The United Arab Emirates has delayed the launch of a crucial oil pipeline to bypass the Straits of Hormuz to mid-2012, which analysts said would add to supply worries at a time when Iran threatens to block the strait for all the Gulf's oil.

* The European Union is expected to bring forward a meeting of foreign ministers due to decide on an oil embargo on Iran by one week to Jan. 23, EU diplomats said on Monday.

* Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and Venezuela's Hugo Chavez lavished each other with praise on Monday, mocked U.S. disapproval and joked about having an atomic bomb at their disposal. Ahmadinejad was in Venezuela at the start of a tour intended to shore up support as expanded Western economic sanctions kick in over the Islamic Republic's nuclear program.

* Months of summits and meetings have still not convinced investors that Europe will avoid messy defaults or a break-up of the euro zone. Debt sales by Spain and Italy later in the week should provide insight about investors' confidence in plans to solve the euro zone financial crisis.

* After meeting in Berlin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy warned Greece it will get no more bailout funds until it agrees with creditor banks on a bond swap and a deal to avert a potential default.

* Japan's Nikkei share average edged up a tad on Tuesday as earnings from Alcoa lifted regional shares, though it was capped below its 25-day moving average as the market looks to how Europe can solve its debt crisis.

* The euro held its ground, having been squeezed higher overnight as the market pared extremely bearish bets against the single currency ahead of key events in Europe this week.

* U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Monday in a light-volume session as investors stayed cautious ahead of corporate earnings and key auctions for European debt this week.

