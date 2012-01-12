SEOUL Jan 12 U.S. crude futures rose on Thursday on worries about possible supply disruption sparked by a strike in Nigeria and mounting tension between Iran and the West, offsetting pressure from high inventory build and persisting eurozone debt woes.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, February crude was up 47 cents a barrel at $101.34 as of 0022 GMT.

* In London, ICE Brent crude was not traded yet after it settled down 0.92 percent at $112.24 a barrel.

* Nigerian oil workers threatened on Wednesday to shut down output in Africa's top crude producer, deepening a national strike over the scrapping of fuel subsidies that led to a more than doubling of petrol prices.

* Oil investors fretted about mounting tensions between the West and Iran after an Iranian nuclear scientist was blown up in his car by a motorbike hitman on Wednesday, prompting Tehran to blame Israeli and U.S. agents.

The recent spike in oil prices has been fuelled by threats from Iran to choke the West's supply of Gulf oil. The United States warned that its navy was ready to open fire to prevent any blockade of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

* U.S. crude oil inventories rose sharply last week as imports jumped, while product stockpiles gained on higher refinery utilization, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude stocks surged 4.96 million barrels to 334.65 million barrels in the week to Jan. 6, well above estimates for an 800,000-barrel build in a Reuters poll of analysts.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro remained in the doldrums in Asia on Thursday, having lurched to a fresh 16-month low on the dollar as markets turned nervous ahead of a bond sale by Spain.

* U.S. stocks held firm near recent five-month highs on Wednesday as investors awaited key bond market tests for Europe in the next two days that could determine the direction of the euro zone crisis.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday: 0130 China CPI yy Dec 2011 0130 China PPI yy Dec 2011 0530 India Industrial Output y/y Nov 2011 0900 Italy Industrial output yy WDA Nov 2011 1000 EZ Industrial production yy Nov 2011 1200 Britain BOE Bank Rate Jan 2012 1245 EZ ECB rate decision Jan 2012 1330 U.S. Fla Orange output 11/12 Jan 2012 1330 U.S. WASDE-wheat output 11/12 Jan 2012 1330 U.S. WSD-Wheat endstocks11/12 Jan 2012 1330 U.S. WASDE-Corn output 11/12 Jan 2012 1330 U.S. WSD-Corn endstocks 11/12 Jan 2012 1330 U.S. WSD-Soybean output 11/12 Jan 2012 1330 U.S. WSD-Soybn endstocks11/12 Jan 2012 1330 U.S. WSD-Cotton output 11/12 Jan 2012 1330 U.S. WSD-Cottn endstocks11/12 Jan 2012 1330 U.S. WASDE-Beef Output 2011 Jan 2012 1330 U.S. WASDE-Pork output 2011 Jan 2012 1330 U.S. Fla Orange output 11/12 Jan 2012 1330 U.S. Qtrly Grain Stocks-Wheat Dec 2011 1330 U.S. Qtrly Grain Stocks-Corn Dec 201 1330 U.S. Qtrly Grain Stocks-Soy Dec 201 1530 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Sugita Katyal)