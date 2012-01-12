SEOUL Jan 12 U.S. crude futures rose on
Thursday on worries about possible supply disruption sparked by
a strike in Nigeria and mounting tension between Iran and the
West, offsetting pressure from high inventory build and
persisting eurozone debt woes.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, February crude
was up 47 cents a barrel at $101.34 as of 0022 GMT.
* In London, ICE Brent crude was not traded yet
after it settled down 0.92 percent at $112.24 a barrel.
* Nigerian oil workers threatened on Wednesday to shut down
output in Africa's top crude producer, deepening a national
strike over the scrapping of fuel subsidies that led to a more
than doubling of petrol prices.
* Oil investors fretted about mounting tensions between the
West and Iran after an Iranian nuclear scientist was blown up in
his car by a motorbike hitman on Wednesday, prompting Tehran to
blame Israeli and U.S. agents.
The recent spike in oil prices has been fuelled by threats
from Iran to choke the West's supply of Gulf oil. The United
States warned that its navy was ready to open fire to prevent
any blockade of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
* U.S. crude oil inventories rose sharply last week as
imports jumped, while product stockpiles gained on higher
refinery utilization, data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration showed on Wednesday.
Crude stocks surged 4.96 million barrels to 334.65 million
barrels in the week to Jan. 6, well above estimates for an
800,000-barrel build in a Reuters poll of analysts.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro remained in the doldrums in Asia on Thursday,
having lurched to a fresh 16-month low on the dollar as markets
turned nervous ahead of a bond sale by Spain.
* U.S. stocks held firm near recent five-month highs on
Wednesday as investors awaited key bond market tests for Europe
in the next two days that could determine the direction of the
euro zone crisis.
