SINGAPORE Jan 16 Oil prices held steady
in early Asian trade on Monday, on worries over supply
disruption from the Middle East after Iran warned Gulf Arab
neighbours they faced consequences if they raised oil output to
replace Iranian oil.
U.S. crude rose 3 cents to $98.73 a barrel by 0006
GMT, after settling down 2.82 percent for the week, wiping out
the previous week's gain of 2.76 percent.
Brent crude gained 21 cents to $110.65 a barrel.
FUNDAMENTALS
* In signs of Tehran's deepening isolation over its refusal
to halt nuclear activity that could yield atomic bombs, China's
premier was in Saudi Arabia probing for greater access to its
huge oil and gas reserves and Britain voiced confidence a once
hesitant European Union would soon ban oil imports from Iran.
* Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan and labour unions met
late on Sunday but failed to reach a compromise over the removal
of fuel subsidies, a move that has raised fears of a shutdown of
Nigeria's oil industry, presidency sources said.
* The European Central Bank will do all it can to calm the
situation after Standard & Poor's downgraded several euro zone
members' debt ratings in the past week, ECB Governing Council
member Ewald Nowotny said on Sunday.
* Financial markets are unlikely to be derailed by mass euro
zone downgrades but with Greek debt talks at an impasse,
pressure has been loaded on the bloc to shore up its defences
and glimmers of optimism from last week have been firmly doused.
* Germany is optimistic about the outcome of a bond swap
deal aimed at slashing Greece's towering debt pile, Germany's
foreign minister said during a visit to Athens on Sunday which
he said brought a message of solidarity.
* Sudan said on Sunday it had started confiscating some oil
exports from South Sudan it believed it was owed to meet unpaid
transit fees, but would not shut down a pipeline carrying the
southern state's oil.
* Ten people were killed when gunmen wearing explosive belts
stormed a police building in the Iraqi city of Ramadi on Sunday,
police and provincial officials said.
* Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao pressed Saudi Arabia to open
its huge oil and gas resources to expanded Chinese investment,
media reported on Sunday against a backdrop of growing tension
over Iran and worries over its crude exports to the Asian power.
* Top oil producer Saudi Arabia is ready to meet any
increase in consumer countries' demand for crude oil, oil
minister Ali al-Naimi told reporters on Saturday.
MARKETS NEWS
* Commodities slid on Friday, ending a volatile week in
which oil and grains initially surged on supply concerns and a
weak dollar, before tumbling on the currency's rebound and
renewed worries over Europe.
* The euro eased in early Asian trade on Monday and looked
set to stay under pressure after Standard & Poor's mass
downgrade of euro zone countries late last week, including
France, dealt the region another setback.
* U.S. stocks dropped on Friday, snapping a four-day winning
streak, after the downgrade by Standard & Poor's.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday:
- 0500 Japan Consumer confid. index Dec
- OPEC OPEC Monthly Report Jan
(Reporting by Manash Goswami)