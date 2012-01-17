SINGAPORE, Jan 17 U.S. crude prices held steady in early Asian trade on Tuesday on worries over supply disruption as Saudi Arabia expressed doubts over Iran's claim it could block the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions between the two producers.

U.S. crude rose 94 cents to $99.64 a barrel by 0020 GMT. There was no settlement price for the benchmark because of a holiday in the United States on Monday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The world's top oil exporter expressed doubts over Iran's claim it could block the main oil shipping route out of the Gulf and made clear it was ready to pump more oil after sanctions threatened to cut Iranian sales of crude.

* U.S. rating agency Standard & Poor's cut its credit rating of the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund on Monday, and Greece was under pressure to break a deadlock in debt swap talks if it is to avoid an unruly default.

* French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said on Monday there was no need to shore up Europe's EFSF bailout fund in the wake of a downgrade of its triple-A rating by Standard & Poor's.

* Federal Reserve Governor Elizabeth Duke said on Monday she was open to the U.S. central bank adopting an explicit inflation target, a step officials are expected to consider at a meeting later this month.

* Twelve people were killed on Monday in Syria, where a peace plan monitored by Arab observers has failed to douse a 10-month-old struggle between President Bashar al-Assad and his foes.

* After weeks of observing bloodshed in Syria armed with nothing but pens, Arab League monitors will report on Friday that Damascus has failed to fully implement a peace plan.

* Nigerian trade unions called off strikes and protests on Monday, ending a major confrontation over fuel prices after President Goodluck Jonathan said he would cut them by one third.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro hovered just above a 17-month trough against the dollar early in Asia on Tuesday after Standard & Poor's dealt the euro zone yet another blow by downgrading the credit rating of Europe's bailout fund.

* Japan's leading share index is expected on Tuesday to recover from a four-week closing low hit the previous session, after France drew firm demand at a treasury bill auction despite being stripped of its prized triple-A rating last week.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday:

- 0200 China GDP yy Q4

- 0200 China Industrial output yy Dec

- 0200 China Retail sales yy Dec

- 0200 China Urban investment (ytd)yy Dec

- 1000 EZ Inflation, final yy Dec

- 1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Jan

- 1230 U.S. NY Fed manufacturing Jan

(Reporting by Manash Goswami)