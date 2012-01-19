SINGAPORE, Jan, 19 U.S. crude futures rose
in early Asian trade on Thursday after industry data showed a
fall in inventories in the world's largest oil consumer due to
lower imports, contrary to expectations of a buildup in
stockpiles.
U.S. oil rose 83 cents to $101.42 by 0019 GMT, after
rising nearly a dollar to $101.57. Front-month Brent crude
settled at $110.66 a barrel, after touching a session
high of $112.20.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Crude stockpiles fell by 4.8 million barrels in the week
to Jan. 13, contrary to analysts' expectations for a
2.8-million-barrel build, according to weekly inventory data
from the American Petroleum Institute released on Wednesday.
* The Obama administration rejected the Keystone oil
pipeline on Wednesday, likely pushing any revival of the project
past November's elections.
* Greece meets its private creditors on Thursday for a
second day of bargaining on a crucial bond swap deal, with time
running out for reaching a compromise to avoid a default and
exit from the euro zone.
* The Obama administration, still grappling with how to
punish a nuclear-ambitious Iran, is focusing on making countries
cut purchases of Iranian oil, rather than allowing them to avoid
U.S. sanctions simply by winning price cuts.
* The International Monetary Fund is seeking to more than
double its war chest by raising $600 billion in new resources to
help countries deal with the fallout of the euro zone debt
crisis, but the United States and other countries are throwing
up roadblocks.
MARKETS NEWS
* Many commodities fell or posted only modest gains on
Wednesday, as concerns about Europe's financial woes ahead of
Greek debt-restructuring talks overshadowed data indicating U.S.
economic strength.
* The euro and commodity currencies got off to a positive
start in Asia on Thursday, following solid gains overnight after
news the IMF wanted to bolster its war chest to help tackle the
euro zone debt crisis shored up risk sentiment.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday:
- 1600 U.S. EIA petroleum stocks Weekly
(Reporting by Manash Goswami)