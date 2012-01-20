SINGAPORE Jan 20 U.S. oil futures held steady in early Asian trade on Friday as a rise in U.S. gasoline inventories for the third straight week overshadowed optimism spurred by a fall to an almost four-year low in the number of Americans filing for new jobless benefits.

U.S. crude was unchanged at $100.39 a barrel by 0018 GMT. The front-month February contract, which expires later in the day, settled lower for a second straight day. It hit the day's high at $102.06 early.

Brent settled at $111.55 a barrel.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Besides the fall in the number of Americans filing for new jobless benefits, there was a moderate expansion in factory activity in the mid-Atlantic, suggesting the economy carried some momentum into the new year.

* Greece and its private bondholders resume debt swap talks on Friday amid signs they are inching closer to a long-awaited deal needed to prevent a chaotic default by Athens.

* Two years after it requested $500 billion to fight off a global slump, the International Monetary Fund's call for a further $600 billion to limit damage from Europe's debt crisis prompted supportive words from Brussels on Thursday but no stampede in the rest of the world to commit the cash.

* Moody's Investors Service, the credit rating agency of Moody's Corp, warned on Thursday it was likely to make further cuts in credit ratings of many European banks and global investment banks.

* U.S. senators on Thursday warned Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner not to weaken a new law aimed at thwarting Iran's nuclear ambitions by allowing countries to use different criteria to escape financial sanctions.

* European Union envoys failed to agree details of a planned embargo on Iranian crude on Thursday, but diplomats said governments still sought to finalise the ban at a meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday.

* JPMorgan raised its commodity trading risks by a third in the final quarter of 2011, the only major U.S. bank to sharply raise its exposure to the sector that swung wildly in the quarter.

MARKETS NEWS

* Natural gas fell to a decade low on Thursday on demand concerns and gold snapped a three-day rally, but most other commodities climbed as a brighter economic outlook and a weaker dollar buoyed hopes for better demand for raw materials.

* World stocks and the euro rose on Thursday as solid European bond auctions eased worries about the euro zone debt crisis, while encouraging earnings reports from Morgan Stanley and Bank of America bolstered Wall Street.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday:

- 1500 U.S. API statistical report Monthly (Reporting by Manash Goswami;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)