SEOUL, March 20 U.S. crude oil futures dipped on
Tuesday, after gaining in the previous session, as global supply
worries eased after Saudi Arabia increased oil shipments in
January and Libya announced plans to lift oil exports to pre-war
levels.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April
delivery, which expires on Tuesday, lost 29 cents a
barrel at $107.80 as of 0029 GMT after settling up $1.03 at
$108.09.
* In London, ICE Brent crude for May delivery
extended losses by 36 cents a barrel at $125.35 after settling
down 10 cents at $125.71 a barrel.
* China will raise retail gasoline and diesel prices by
between 6 and 7 percent from Tuesday, marking the biggest
increase in 33 months, a move that will help refiners reduce
heavy losses but is unlikely to hit demand in a big way.
* U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said Europe was
only at the initial stages of a long and difficult path toward
fiscal sustainability and warned heavily indebted countries not
to resort to draconian measures to boost their economies,
according to congressional testimony released on
Monday.
* U.S. homebuilder sentiment was unchanged in March to hold
at the highest level since June 2007 while sentiment in February
was revised lower, the National Association of Home Builders
said on Monday.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve has not yet decided whether to
embark on a third round of quantitative easing, or QE3, though
it remains an option, said New York Fed President William
Dudley, who painted a mixed picture of the U.S. economy.
* U.S. commercial crude stockpiles are forecast to have
climbed last week on higher imports and lower refinery activity,
in line with seasonal patterns, a preliminary Reuters poll of
analysts showed on Monday.
* Bank of America Merrill Lynch raised 2012 price forecasts
for Brent crude by $8 to $118 a barrel and for U.S. oil by $3 to
$106 a barrel, citing better-than-expected global economic
conditions and tighter-than-expected supplies.
* Societe Generale raised its price forecasts for Brent
crude oil and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for 2012
and 2013 citing supply side issues like tight crude stocks, low
OPEC spare capacity and strong non-OPEC supply disruption.
* In Syria, rebels fought gun battles with government forces
in Damascus, in the most violent clashes the capital has seen
since the start of the year-old revolt against President Bashar
al-Assad.
In a fresh effort to form a united international front on
the mounting crisis, France circulated a Western-drafted
statement for the U.N. Security Council deploring the turmoil
and backing peace efforts by U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan.
Britain's U.N. envoy said he hoped the statement would be
adopted on Tuesday.
MARKETS NEWS
* The S&P 500 extended its rally on Monday to climb within
10 percent of its historic closing high, after Apple said it
would pay a $10 billion annual dividend and buy back stock.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday (GMT):
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1230 U.S. Build permits: change mm Dec
1230 U.S. House starts mm: change Dec
1230 U.S. Housing starts number mm Feb
2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Mar 16
2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Mar 16
2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Mar 16
(Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Himani Sarkar)