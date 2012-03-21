SEOUL, March 21 U.S. crude futures nursed losses
to trade below $107 a barrel in early Wednesday trade in Asia,
after Saudi Arabia helped push oil 2 percent lower in the
previous session with comments that it was prepared to meet any
supply shortfall.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, May crude
gained 35 cents a barrel to trade at $106.42 as of 0011 GMT
after settling down 2.3 percent at $106.07 a barrel.
* Brent May crude contract gained 13 cents a barrel
to $124.25. In the previous session, it settled at $124.12 a
barrel, down $1.59 on the day and off earlier lows of $123.20.
* Saudi Arabian Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said the kingdom
was pumping 9.9 million barrels per day, the most in decades and
supplying every customer request, adding the country was
willing to turn the taps to the maximum 12.5 million bpd
immediately if needed.
* The market's heavy losses were pared slightly after U.S.
inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute showed an
unexpected 1.4-million-barrel decline in crude stockpiles last
week. The market will now await inventory data from the U.S.
Energy Information Administration on Wednesday for confirmation
of the drawdown.
* France and Germany oppose a release of oil reserves,
officials from both countries said.
* Venezuela's Oil Minister Rafael Ramirez said that a U.S.
and British plan to tap strategic oil reserves was unsustainable
in the long term and would only have a limited impact on prices.
* The United States on Tuesday exempted Japan and 10 EU
nations from financial sanctions because they have significantly
cut purchases of Iranian crude oil, but left Iran's top
customers China and India exposed to the possibility of such
steps.
* Technical problems have halted exports from Iraq's new oil
export terminal for the past week after it loaded 2 million
barrels of oil on a tanker, the terminal's first ship, which
marked a major increase in export capacity.
* Rebel fighters fled the eastern Syrian city of Deir al-Zor
in the face of a fierce army assault, as Russia issued its
toughest criticism yet of President Bashar al-Assad's handling
of the year-long revolt.
MARKETS NEWS
* Japan's benchmark Nikkei average was 0.2 percent
lower at 10,122.06 on Wednesday, while the broader Topix
shed 0.4 percent to 865.17.
* The dollar was steady against a basket of major currencies
and remained near an 11-month high of 84.187
against the yen hit last week. The euro hovered near a 1-week
high around $1.3266 reached earlier this week.
* A warning about China's growth sparked selling in U.S.
energy and industrial shares on Tuesday, but the broader
market's losses were contained.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday (GMT):
1130 India M3 Money Supply
1400 U.S. Exist. home sales % chg Feb
1400 U.S. Existing home sales Feb
1400 EZ Euroilstock refinery output Feb
1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Weekly
2330 Japan Reuters Tankan DI Mar 2012
2350 Japan Exports yy Feb 2012
(Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)