SEOUL, March 22 U.S. crude futures remained at
around $107 a barrel on Thursday after the market was buoyed by
a surprise fall in U.S. crude inventories, which outweighed a
supply pledge by top OPEC exporter Saudi Arabia.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, May crude, the
new front month, had lost 26 cents a barrel to $107.01 as of
0012 GMT after settling up 1.13 percent at $107.27 a barrel.
* In London, ICE May Brent crude edged down 6 cents
to $124.14 a barrel. In the previous session, it closed at
$124.20, up 0.06 percent.
* U.S. crude oil inventories fell last week, likewise stocks
of gasoline as refiners cut processing rates, data from the U.S.
Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday. Domestic
crude dropped by 1.16 million barrels to 346.29 million barrels
in the week to March 16. A Reuters poll of analysts had forecast
a 2.4-million-barrel build.
* China halved crude oil imports from Iran in February from
December levels to pressure Tehran in a contract dispute, while
increasing its purchases from Iran's rival Saudi Arabia to a
record level to fill the gap.
* Commercial crude oil stocks in China fell 3.77 percent by
the end of February from a month earlier, official news agency
Xinhua said, suggesting the world's second-biggest oil importer
pumped a large volume into strategic reserves.
* Urals exports via Transneft are set to increase 4.6
percent to 54.83 million tonnes in the second quarter compared
to the first quarter as Russia launches the new Baltic terminal
at Ust-Luga, sources said.
* European refineries reduced their utilisation rates in
February. Rates in 16 European countries were at 81.59 percent,
down slightly from January's 81.72 percent, data from industry
monitor Euroilstock showed.
* U.S. home sales fell 0.9 percent in February to an annual
rate of 4.59 million units, but upward revisions in the prior
month's pace and the first yearly increase in prices in 15
months suggested the housing market recovery remained on track.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro nursed losses early in Asia on Thursday, slipping
from near a five-month high on the yen and two-week peak against
the greenback after worries over Spain's finances put fresh
pressure on peripheral euro zone bonds.
* Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened down 0.31
percent at 10,055.16, while the broader Topix shed 0.28
percent to 856.39.
* U.S. stocks mostly fell on Wednesday, weighed by the
energy services sector, but gains in technology shares buoyed
the Nasdaq and helped keep the S&P 500 near four-year highs.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday:
0758 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Mar 2012
0828 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Mar 2012
0858 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI Mar 2012
1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly
1830 China HSBC PMI Flash Mar
1900 U.S. Cold Pork Belly Stocks Feb
1900 U.S. Cold Storage-Beef Stocks Feb
1900 U.S. Cold Storage- FCOJ Stock Feb
(Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Joseph Radford)