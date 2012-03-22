SEOUL, March 22 U.S. crude futures remained at around $107 a barrel on Thursday after the market was buoyed by a surprise fall in U.S. crude inventories, which outweighed a supply pledge by top OPEC exporter Saudi Arabia.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, May crude, the new front month, had lost 26 cents a barrel to $107.01 as of 0012 GMT after settling up 1.13 percent at $107.27 a barrel.

* In London, ICE May Brent crude edged down 6 cents to $124.14 a barrel. In the previous session, it closed at $124.20, up 0.06 percent.

* U.S. crude oil inventories fell last week, likewise stocks of gasoline as refiners cut processing rates, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday. Domestic crude dropped by 1.16 million barrels to 346.29 million barrels in the week to March 16. A Reuters poll of analysts had forecast a 2.4-million-barrel build.

* China halved crude oil imports from Iran in February from December levels to pressure Tehran in a contract dispute, while increasing its purchases from Iran's rival Saudi Arabia to a record level to fill the gap.

* Commercial crude oil stocks in China fell 3.77 percent by the end of February from a month earlier, official news agency Xinhua said, suggesting the world's second-biggest oil importer pumped a large volume into strategic reserves.

* Urals exports via Transneft are set to increase 4.6 percent to 54.83 million tonnes in the second quarter compared to the first quarter as Russia launches the new Baltic terminal at Ust-Luga, sources said.

* European refineries reduced their utilisation rates in February. Rates in 16 European countries were at 81.59 percent, down slightly from January's 81.72 percent, data from industry monitor Euroilstock showed.

* U.S. home sales fell 0.9 percent in February to an annual rate of 4.59 million units, but upward revisions in the prior month's pace and the first yearly increase in prices in 15 months suggested the housing market recovery remained on track.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro nursed losses early in Asia on Thursday, slipping from near a five-month high on the yen and two-week peak against the greenback after worries over Spain's finances put fresh pressure on peripheral euro zone bonds.

* Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened down 0.31 percent at 10,055.16, while the broader Topix shed 0.28 percent to 856.39.

* U.S. stocks mostly fell on Wednesday, weighed by the energy services sector, but gains in technology shares buoyed the Nasdaq and helped keep the S&P 500 near four-year highs.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday: 0758 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Mar 2012 0828 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Mar 2012 0858 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI Mar 2012 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly 1830 China HSBC PMI Flash Mar 1900 U.S. Cold Pork Belly Stocks Feb 1900 U.S. Cold Storage-Beef Stocks Feb 1900 U.S. Cold Storage- FCOJ Stock Feb (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Joseph Radford)