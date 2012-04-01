SINGAPORE, April 2 U.S. crude futures rose on Monday, extending gains from the previous session, as ongoing tensions in the Middle East fanned fears of a supply disruption from the key oil-producing region.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for May delivery was up 46 cents at $103.48 a barrel by 2335 GMT, after settling up 24 cents at $103.02 on Friday. U.S. crude rose 4.2 percent in the first quarter.

* London Brent crude for May delivery was up 62 cents at $123.50 a barrel, after settling up 49 cents at $122.88. Brent crude gained $15.50 a barrel in the previous quarter, the biggest quarterly rise since the first quarter of 2011.

* President Barack Obama vowed on Friday to forge ahead with tough sanctions on Iran, saying there was enough oil in the world market - including emergency stockpiles - to allow countries to cut Iranian imports.

* Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region halted its oil exports on Sunday, accusing the central government in Baghdad of failing to make payments to companies working there in the latest clash in their long-running dispute over oil rights.

* Sudan and South Sudan on Sunday accused each other of launching attacks in the oil-producing area straddling their border after talks aimed at ending the worst hostilities since Juba declared its independence were delayed.

* Iraq's crude oil exports rose to 2.317 million barrels per day (bpd) in March from 2.014 million bpd in February, the head of the State Oil Marketing Organisation (SOMO) said on Sunday.

* South Korea's crude oil imports in March fell 8.6 percent from a year earlier, preliminary customs figures released by the economy ministry showed on Sunday.

* A Reuters survey showed OPEC oil output rising in March to its highest level since October 2008 as higher Iraqi and Libyan output offset less production in Iran.

* French oil company Total TOTF.PA, which wants to fly experts to a North Sea oil platform to plan how to cap a well that has been spewing gas for the past week, will discuss the safety of the scheme with British experts on Monday.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks closed their strongest quarter in more than two years on a positive note on Friday, led by recently underperforming sectors, including energy and health care.

* The safe-haven yen eased on Monday, while commodity currencies like the Australian dollar jumped after surprisingly strong Chinese factory activity data eased fears about a hard landing in the world's second biggest economy.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)

- 0500 India HSBC Markit Mfg PMI/Mar

- 0753 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI/Mar

- 0758 Euro zone Markit Mfg PMI/Mar

- 1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI/Mar (Reporting by Francis Kan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)