SINGAPORE, April 3 U.S. crude futures held near
$105 a barrel on Tuesday, after gaining sharply in the previous
session on better-than-expected manufacturing data from the U.S.
and China, the world's two largest oil consumers.
The upbeat data offset disappointing economic numbers from
Europe.
Oil prices were also supported by expected loading delays
for North Sea crude cargoes, which added to concerns about
global supply disruptions.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for May delivery was down 33 cents at
$104.90 a barrel by 0028 GMT, after settling up $2.21 at
$105.23.
* London Brent crude for May delivery slipped 32
cents to $125.11 a barrel, after settling up $2.55 at $125.43.
* The Institute for Supply Management's index of U.S.
factory activity rose to 53.4 in March from February's 52.4,
topping economists' expectations and keeping the reading above
50, indicating expansion in the sector.
* British oil major BP said on Monday it had shut the
Valhall platform in the North Sea last week, while traders said
the shutdown led to loading delays of one of the four crude oil
streams used for the global price benchmark.
* U.S. oil demand in January was revised higher by 169,000
barrels per day (bpd) from the previous estimate, the Energy
Information Administration said, but that still left demand down
853,000 bpd, or 4.46 percent, from a year earlier.
* The euro zone's manufacturing sector shrank for an eighth
month and at a faster pace in March, according to Markit's
Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index.
* South Sudan said on Monday Sudanese forces were still
bombing regions in the oil-producing area straddling their
border, but insisted it would not be dragged into war.
* India is looking at buying more oil and gas from Qatar,
Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy said after meeting his Qatari
counterpart.
* At least three Japanese firms, including two oil refiners,
will not lift any Iranian crude in April as the third-biggest
buyer of Iranian oil comes under pressure from the United States
to curtail purchases, industry sources said on Monday.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares rose on Tuesday, riding on the back of strong
gains in global equities overnight after solid manufacturing
data from the United States and leading Asian exporters offset
signs of mild recession in Europe.
* U.S. stocks started the second quarter with a bang on
Monday, with the S&P 500 climbing to a fresh four-year high as
manufacturing data from the United States and China helped
support the outlook for economic growth.
* The yen held firm in Asia on Tuesday as investors cut
back on short positions amassed in recent weeks, while dreary
euro zone manufacturing and jobs data kept a leash on the euro.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)
- 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks
- 2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks
- 2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stocks
(Reporting by Francis Kan; Editing by Richard Pullin)