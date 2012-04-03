SINGAPORE, April 3 U.S. crude futures held near $105 a barrel on Tuesday, after gaining sharply in the previous session on better-than-expected manufacturing data from the U.S. and China, the world's two largest oil consumers.

The upbeat data offset disappointing economic numbers from Europe.

Oil prices were also supported by expected loading delays for North Sea crude cargoes, which added to concerns about global supply disruptions.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for May delivery was down 33 cents at $104.90 a barrel by 0028 GMT, after settling up $2.21 at $105.23.

* London Brent crude for May delivery slipped 32 cents to $125.11 a barrel, after settling up $2.55 at $125.43.

* The Institute for Supply Management's index of U.S. factory activity rose to 53.4 in March from February's 52.4, topping economists' expectations and keeping the reading above 50, indicating expansion in the sector.

* British oil major BP said on Monday it had shut the Valhall platform in the North Sea last week, while traders said the shutdown led to loading delays of one of the four crude oil streams used for the global price benchmark.

* U.S. oil demand in January was revised higher by 169,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the previous estimate, the Energy Information Administration said, but that still left demand down 853,000 bpd, or 4.46 percent, from a year earlier.

* The euro zone's manufacturing sector shrank for an eighth month and at a faster pace in March, according to Markit's Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index.

* South Sudan said on Monday Sudanese forces were still bombing regions in the oil-producing area straddling their border, but insisted it would not be dragged into war.

* India is looking at buying more oil and gas from Qatar, Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy said after meeting his Qatari counterpart.

* At least three Japanese firms, including two oil refiners, will not lift any Iranian crude in April as the third-biggest buyer of Iranian oil comes under pressure from the United States to curtail purchases, industry sources said on Monday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares rose on Tuesday, riding on the back of strong gains in global equities overnight after solid manufacturing data from the United States and leading Asian exporters offset signs of mild recession in Europe.

* U.S. stocks started the second quarter with a bang on Monday, with the S&P 500 climbing to a fresh four-year high as manufacturing data from the United States and China helped support the outlook for economic growth.

* The yen held firm in Asia on Tuesday as investors cut back on short positions amassed in recent weeks, while dreary euro zone manufacturing and jobs data kept a leash on the euro.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

- 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks

- 2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks

- 2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stocks (Reporting by Francis Kan; Editing by Richard Pullin)