SINGAPORE, April 4 U.S. crude futures were steady around $104 a barrel on Wednesday after falling in the previous session, as fading expectations of further U.S. economic stimulus offset concerns about supply disruptions from the Middle East.

Prices were also pressured by news that Saudi Arabia is likely to maintain high oil production in the event consumer countries release strategic oil reserves.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for May delivery slipped 2 cents to $103.99 a barrel by 0108 GMT, after settling down $1.22 at $104.01 in the previous session.

* London Brent crude for May delivery fell 5 cents to $124.81 a barrel, after settling down 57 cents at $124.86.

* Federal Reserve policymakers appear less inclined to implement any more monetary stimulus as the U.S. economy gradually improves, according to minutes of the central bank's March meeting.

* U.S. crude oil inventories rose 7.8 million barrels in the week to March 30, the industry group American Petroleum Institute said on Tuesday, a much larger increase than expected.

* Gasoline stocks fell 4.5 million barrels and distillate stocks fell 1.4 million barrels, the API said.

* Japanese refiners have secured a clause in annual contracts with Iran that exempts them from incurring a penalty if international sanctions prevent crude buyers from taking delivery of Iranian oil, industry sources said.

* At least seven cargoes of North Sea Forties crude loading in April have been delayed, trading sources said, following production problems including the shutdown of Total's Elgin platform.

* Russian and Kazakh oil exports via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) declined by 3.5 percent in March from the previous month, CPC said, without citing a reason for the drop.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares eased on Wednesday after the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's March meeting suggested the bank was less likely to take further stimulus measures, leaving investors looking for more clues over global growth outlook.

* The U.S. dollar held onto hefty gains in Asia on Wednesday after the market took comments from the Federal Reserve as lessening the chance of further economic stimulus, sending Treasury yields sharply higher.

DATA/EVENTS

- 1145 Euro zone ECB rate decision

- 1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report

(Reporting by Francis Kan; Editing by Sugita Katyal)