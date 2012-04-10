SINGAPORE, April 10 Oil futures slipped in early Asian trade on Tuesday on expectations of a further buildup in U.S. crude inventories and as last week's disappointing jobs data continued to raise concerns about the health of the world's biggest economy.

U.S. crude fell 14 cents to $102.32 a barrel by 0007 GMT. The contract settled 85 cents lower at $102.46 after slipping as low as $100.81. Brent dropped 28 cents to $122.39 a barrel, after sliding 76 cents to settle at $122.67.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. commercial crude oil stockpiles likely rose last week, building on the biggest two-week increase in more than a decade, as higher imports easily outpaced sluggish refinery demand, a preliminary Reuters poll showed.

* The U.S. economy has yet to fully recover from the effects of the financial crisis, and regulators must continue to find new ways to strengthen the banking system, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said.

* Most major Wall Street firms expect anemic growth in the U.S. jobs market and a struggling economic recovery to force the Federal Reserve to undertake another massive round of monetary stimulus, a Reuters poll found.

* U.S. gasoline prices fell for the first time in 11 weeks, government data showed on Monday, retreating slightly from near the $4-a-gallon level that has made fuel costs a biting economic issue during an election year.

* A military bombardment of a town in central Syria killed 35 people on Monday on the eve of a scheduled army withdrawal from urban areas, opposition activists said, dashing the prospects of a U.N.-brokered ceasefire taking hold.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro rose against the dollar and the yen on Monday in thin trading as disappointing U.S. jobs data last week kept alive market expectations of more easing from the Federal Reserve, with analysts eyeing a slew of Fed speakers later in the week.

* The Dow and the S&P 500 extended losses to a fourth day on Monday, as last week's disappointing jobs report raised fresh concerns about the U.S. economy's recovery.

DATA/EVENTS

- China Trade balance Mar (Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Sugita Katyal)