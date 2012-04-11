SINGAPORE, April 11 Oil futures slipped in early
Asian trade on Wednesday, extending steep losses in the previous
session, on demand growth concerns as weak data from China and
the United States reinforced fears global economic growth may be
faltering.
U.S. oil slipped 10 cents to $100.93 a barrel by 0002
GMT, after settling down $1.44, the lowest since Feb. 14 and
below its 100-day moving average of $101.65.
Brent crude traded 32 cents lower at $119.56 a
barrel, after settling $2.79 lower at its weakest since Feb. 17,
and below the 50-day moving average of $121.84. The 2.27 percent
slide was the biggest one-day percentage loss since Dec. 14.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude oil inventories rose sharply last week as
domestic production reached a 13-year high, while imports
slipped, weekly data from the American Petroleum Institute (API)
showed on Tuesday.
* Iran's oil production could fall almost 15 percent this
year due to reduced foreign investment, the U.S. Energy
Information Administration (EIA) said in a report highlighting
the growing strain on Tehran's oil sector even before factoring
in the effect of new sanctions.
* Iran has cut oil exports to Spain and may halt sales to
Germany and Italy, Iran's English-language state television
reported, in an apparent move to strengthen its position ahead
of crucial talks with world powers this week.
* The next round of nuclear talks aimed at resolving a
standoff between the West and Iran over its nuclear programme
will be held in Baghdad following this week's negotiations in
Istanbul, Iraq said on Tuesday.
* Two Federal Reserve officials expressed concern about the
central bank's ultra-loose policy on Tuesday, keeping pressure
on their colleagues not to launch another round of monetary
easing.
* Greece will call a snap election for May 6 on Wednesday,
government officials said, launching a campaign that may produce
no clear results and risk implementation of the bailout plan
that saved Athens from bankruptcy.
* Syrian forces pressed home a sustained assault on
opponents of President Bashar al-Assad, ignoring an
international peace plan under which troops were to silence
their guns and withdraw from urban areas.
MARKETS NEWS
* The safe-haven yen hovered at multi-week highs against
many currencies in Asia on Wednesday, while the Australian
dollar floundered as worries about global growth took another
bite at risk sentiment.
* The selloff in U.S. stocks accelerated on Tuesday, as the
Dow and S&P 500 dropped for a fifth day, with the pullback
coming on the cusp of earnings season. The slide marked the S&P
500's worst day since Dec. 8. The declines were the largest
losses this year in terms of both points and percentage drops
for each of the three major U.S. stock indexes.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
- 1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Weekly
- 0600 Germany wholesale price index
- 1100 U.S. mortgage market index
- 1230 U.S. export, import prices for March
- 1800 U.S. Federal Budget for March
- 1800 U.S. Beige Book
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Sugita Katyal)