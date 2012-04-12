SINGAPORE, April 12 Oil futures dipped slightly in early Asian trade on Thursday ahead of nuclear talks between Iran and world powers, and as top U.S. Fed officials suggested the central bank is still waiting to see if more monetary stimulus is needed.

U.S. oil fell 12 cents to $102.58 by 0007 GMT, after gaining $1.68 to close at $102.70 a barrel. Brent crude slipped 11 cents to $120.07 a barrel, after settling 30 cents higher at $120.18 a barrel.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Comments by two top U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday suggest the central bank is on hold as it waits to see whether a modest recovery will accelerate despite some stumbles, or whether additional monetary stimulus will be needed.

* Iran will present new proposals at talks on Saturday aimed at easing concerns about its nuclear activity, state television said, but it was unclear if Tehran was willing to address its disputed uranium enrichment drive as six world powers want.

* U.S. crude oil inventories rose for the third straight time last week while product stockpiles plunged, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

* Sudan said it would mobilise its army against South Sudan on Wednesday, and halted talks with Juba over oil payments and other disputed issues after the South occupied an oilfield vital to the North's economy.

* The United States dismissed Syria's new pledge to halt all fighting by dawn on Thursday, saying it holds "little if any credibility" and that caveats placed by President Bashar al-Assad's government on the ceasefire are worrying.

* Italian three-year borrowing costs are set to jump by a full percentage point from a month ago at a bond auction on Thursday, the latest sign investors' concerns about Spain are spreading to other euro zone countries hit by recession.

* Barclays Capital raised its 2012 Brent crude oil price forecast on Wednesday, but lowered its forecast for U.S. benchmark WTI for this year and next, arguing the massive spread between the world's two most actively traded oil contracts could persist "for years."

MARKETS NEWS

* The safe-haven yen was off multi-week highs versus many currencies on Thursday as worries about Spain eased after soothing comments from a European Central Bank official, but an upcoming Italian bond sale meant markets can't relax completely.

* An encouraging start to earnings season helped U.S. stocks rebound on Wednesday from five days of losses that pushed the S&P 500 below a key technical level.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday:

- India Industrial Output yy

- 0900 EZ Industrial production yy

- OECD IEA Oil Market Report

- 1230 U.S. Producer Prices Mar

- 1230 U.S. International trade Mar

- 1230 U.S. Unemployment claims Weekly

- 1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly

(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Ed Davies)