SINGAPORE, April 18 U.S. crude prices steadied
above $104 a barrel on Wednesday, supported by a U.S. pipeline
reversal plan that should help ease domestic crude stocks and
lingering concerns over a disruption to Iranian oil shipments.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for May edged up 8 cents to $104.28 a
barrel by 2320 GMT, adding to gains of more than a dollar the
previous session.
* Brent's premium to its U.S. counterpart narrowed to below
$14 a barrel intraday after Monday's news that the Seaway
pipeline's crude oil flow in the United States would be turned
around toward the Gulf Coast as early as mid-May. The pipeline
reversal will help alleviate an oversupply in the central United
States that has weighed on U.S. crude prices.
* U.S. crude oil inventories rose a larger-than-expected 3.4
million barrels last week, driven by a large gain in West Coast
stocks, the American Petroleum Institute said on Tuesday. The
EIA releases its weekly crude stocks report later on
Wednesday.
* Spain's government must be ready to take further measures
to ensure strict budget deficit targets are met, the Bank of
Spain governor said on Tuesday, hours after debt costs leapt at
a primary auction on sliding confidence in the country's
finances.
* The United States will maintain sanctions and other
pressure on Iran as Tehran considers what it will bring to the
table in the next round of talks over its nuclear program, U.S.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Monday.
MARKETS NEWS
* The low-yielding U.S. dollar and yen faltered on Tuesday,
weighed down by an improving global economic backdrop that
spurred investors to seek higher returns in riskier
commodity-related currencies.
* Global growth is slowly improving as the U.S. recovery
gain traction and dangers from Europe recede, but risks remain
high and the situation is very fragile, the International
Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
* Output at U.S. factories slipped in March and builders
started construction on fewer homes, offering cautionary signals
for an economy that appeared to be gaining traction.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
1130 India M3 Money Supply
1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Weekly
2330 Japan Reuters Tankan DI Apr 2012
2350 Japan Exports yy Mar 2012
