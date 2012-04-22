SINGAPORE, April 23 U.S. crude prices were
steady, just under $104 a barrel on Monday, supported by
concerns over supply disruptions in Iran and by improved
business sentiment in Germany which helped counter concerns
about the euro zone debt crisis.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for June, was 7 cents lower at $103.81
a barrel by 2304 GMT. On Friday, NYMEX crude for May delivery
expired and settled at $103.05 a barrel, gaining 78
cents, or 0.76 percent.
* Iran's crude exports have slipped to 2.1 million barrels
per day (bpd), compared with an average of 2.3 million bpd in
the last Iranian year that ended on March 19, Iranian oil
officials said in a report on Friday.
* German business sentiment rose for a sixth month in a row
in April. The Munich-based Ifo think tank said its business
climate index inched up from March to its highest since July
2011.
MARKETS NEWS
* Iran's trading partners are looking for ways to avoid
being hit by U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil transactions that
take effect mid-year, with Turkey looking for other suppliers,
India exploring options and smaller Asian countries arguing
their imports from Tehran are tiny.
* The global financial crisis is not over and technical
innovation and investment will be key to sustaining what remains
a "tortuous" recovery, Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said on Sunday
during a visit to Germany.
* China's military warned the United States on Saturday
that U.S.-Philippine military exercises have raised risks of
armed confrontation over the disputed South China Sea, in the
toughest high-level warning yet after weeks of tension.
* South Sudan on Sunday accused Sudan of launching fresh air
strikes against the new nation, but Khartoum denied that, saying
it had repulsed a "major" rebel attack on a town in its South
Kordofan state.
Global finance chiefs pressed Europe in weekend talks to
quickly put in place the economic reforms needed to finally
extinguish its debt crisis now that newly increased financial
buffers have bought some precious time.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following events are expected this week
APRIL 23
- Bank of England policymaker Paul Fisher to give speech at
BBA annual liquidity conference at 0900 GMT.
- Jens Weidmann, President of the Deutsche Bundesbank to
give speech on "Global economic outlook - What is the best
policy mix?" at The Economic Club of New York - 1545 GMT
APRIL 24
- Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) holds meeting
on interest rates (Day 1).
APRIL 25
- U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee
(FOMC) announces decision on interest rates, issues policy
statement - 1630 GMT
- Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke holds media briefing
following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee
on interest rate policy - 1815 GMT
- ECB President Mario Draghi to describe and comment on
current economic and monetary developments and explain the ECB's
policy stance before European Parliament's Committee of Economic
and Monetary Affairs - 0700 GMT
APRIL 26
- U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner speaks on U.S.
and Global Economies ahead of the 2012 U.S.-China Strategic and
Economic Dialogue - 2000 GMT
APRIL 27
- Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting.
(Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)