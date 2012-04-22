SINGAPORE, April 23 U.S. crude prices were steady, just under $104 a barrel on Monday, supported by concerns over supply disruptions in Iran and by improved business sentiment in Germany which helped counter concerns about the euro zone debt crisis.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for June, was 7 cents lower at $103.81 a barrel by 2304 GMT. On Friday, NYMEX crude for May delivery expired and settled at $103.05 a barrel, gaining 78 cents, or 0.76 percent.

* Iran's crude exports have slipped to 2.1 million barrels per day (bpd), compared with an average of 2.3 million bpd in the last Iranian year that ended on March 19, Iranian oil officials said in a report on Friday.

* German business sentiment rose for a sixth month in a row in April. The Munich-based Ifo think tank said its business climate index inched up from March to its highest since July 2011.

MARKETS NEWS

* Iran's trading partners are looking for ways to avoid being hit by U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil transactions that take effect mid-year, with Turkey looking for other suppliers, India exploring options and smaller Asian countries arguing their imports from Tehran are tiny.

* The global financial crisis is not over and technical innovation and investment will be key to sustaining what remains a "tortuous" recovery, Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said on Sunday during a visit to Germany.

* China's military warned the United States on Saturday that U.S.-Philippine military exercises have raised risks of armed confrontation over the disputed South China Sea, in the toughest high-level warning yet after weeks of tension.

* South Sudan on Sunday accused Sudan of launching fresh air strikes against the new nation, but Khartoum denied that, saying it had repulsed a "major" rebel attack on a town in its South Kordofan state.

Global finance chiefs pressed Europe in weekend talks to quickly put in place the economic reforms needed to finally extinguish its debt crisis now that newly increased financial buffers have bought some precious time.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following events are expected this week

APRIL 23

- Bank of England policymaker Paul Fisher to give speech at BBA annual liquidity conference at 0900 GMT.

- Jens Weidmann, President of the Deutsche Bundesbank to give speech on "Global economic outlook - What is the best policy mix?" at The Economic Club of New York - 1545 GMT

APRIL 24

- Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) holds meeting on interest rates (Day 1).

APRIL 25

- U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces decision on interest rates, issues policy statement - 1630 GMT

- Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke holds media briefing following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee on interest rate policy - 1815 GMT

- ECB President Mario Draghi to describe and comment on current economic and monetary developments and explain the ECB's policy stance before European Parliament's Committee of Economic and Monetary Affairs - 0700 GMT

APRIL 26

- U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner speaks on U.S. and Global Economies ahead of the 2012 U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue - 2000 GMT

APRIL 27

- Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting. (Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)