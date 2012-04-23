SINGAPORE, April 23 U.S. crude prices were steady on Tuesday, trading just over $103 a barrel, as renewed fears about the health of the euro zone economies and political uncertainty countered concerns over a production stoppage in the North Sea and potential disruptions Of Iran supply.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for June, was 3 cents higher at $103.14 a barrel by 2239 GMT. On Monday, NYMEX June crude fell 77 cents, or 0.74 percent, to settle at $103.11 a barrel, having traded from $101.82 to $103.98.

* The euro zone's business slump deepened at a far faster pace than expected in April, suggesting the economy will stay in recession at least until the second half of the year.

* Politics added uncertainty after the Socialist challenger edged out conservative French President Nicolas Sarkozy, leaving the two to fight a May 6 election run-off, while the Dutch government was set to resign in a crisis over budget cuts.

* Output has been shut down at the North Sea Buzzard oil field, Britain's largest, following a problem with a gas compressor on the field's newest platform at the weekend, operator Nexen said on Monday.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks slumped on political tensions in Europe that renewed fears of the euro zone's ability to push through measures to end its debt crisis. Wal-Mart was pressured lower following a report it stymied a Mexican bribery probe.

* Gold dipped on the weakness coming from equities and other commodities as waning hopes of more U.S. stimulus prompted investors to sell ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting which begins on Tuesday.

* The euro fell against both the dollar and the yen, dropping 0.50 percent against the greenback to $1.3155 and 0.89 percent to 106.80 yen.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following events are expected this week

APRIL 24

- Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) holds meeting on interest rates (Day 1).

APRIL 25

- U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces decision on interest rates, issues policy statement - 1630 GMT

- Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke holds media briefing following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee on interest rate policy - 1815 GMT

- ECB President Mario Draghi to describe and comment on current economic and monetary developments and explain the ECB's policy stance before European Parliament's Committee of Economic and Monetary Affairs - 0700 GMT

APRIL 26

- U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner speaks on U.S. and Global Economies ahead of the 2012 U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue - 2000 GMT

APRIL 27

- Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting. (Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Eric Meijer)