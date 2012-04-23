SINGAPORE, April 23 U.S. crude prices were
steady on Tuesday, trading just over $103 a barrel, as renewed
fears about the health of the euro zone economies and political
uncertainty countered concerns over a production stoppage in the
North Sea and potential disruptions Of Iran supply.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for June, was 3 cents higher at $103.14
a barrel by 2239 GMT. On Monday, NYMEX June crude fell 77
cents, or 0.74 percent, to settle at $103.11 a barrel, having
traded from $101.82 to $103.98.
* The euro zone's business slump deepened at a far faster
pace than expected in April, suggesting the economy will stay in
recession at least until the second half of the year.
* Politics added uncertainty after the Socialist challenger
edged out conservative French President Nicolas Sarkozy, leaving
the two to fight a May 6 election run-off, while the Dutch
government was set to resign in a crisis over budget cuts.
* Output has been shut down at the North Sea Buzzard oil
field, Britain's largest, following a problem with a gas
compressor on the field's newest platform at the weekend,
operator Nexen said on Monday.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks slumped on political tensions in Europe that
renewed fears of the euro zone's ability to push through
measures to end its debt crisis. Wal-Mart was pressured lower
following a report it stymied a Mexican bribery probe.
* Gold dipped on the weakness coming from equities and
other commodities as waning hopes of more U.S. stimulus prompted
investors to sell ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting
which begins on Tuesday.
* The euro fell against both the dollar and the yen,
dropping 0.50 percent against the greenback to $1.3155
and 0.89 percent to 106.80 yen.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following events are expected this week
APRIL 24
- Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) holds meeting
on interest rates (Day 1).
APRIL 25
- U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee
(FOMC) announces decision on interest rates, issues policy
statement - 1630 GMT
- Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke holds media briefing
following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee
on interest rate policy - 1815 GMT
- ECB President Mario Draghi to describe and comment on
current economic and monetary developments and explain the ECB's
policy stance before European Parliament's Committee of Economic
and Monetary Affairs - 0700 GMT
APRIL 26
- U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner speaks on U.S.
and Global Economies ahead of the 2012 U.S.-China Strategic and
Economic Dialogue - 2000 GMT
APRIL 27
- Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting.
(Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Eric Meijer)