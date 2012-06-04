SINGAPORE, June 5 U.S. crude prices extended gains to edge above $84 a barrel on Tuesday on hopes that emergency talks by the Group of Seven leading indistrialized powers will help ease concerns over Europe's debt crisis.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for July delivery had risen 20 cents to $84.18 a barrel by 2330 GMT, adding to a 75-cent gain the previous session. Prices on Monday briefly marked a fresh eight-month low of $81.21 before recovering.

* G7 Finance chiefs will hold emergency talks on the euro zone debt crisis on Tuesday in a sign of heightened global alarm about strains in the 17-nation European currency area.

* U.S. crude inventories likely fell last week after 10 straight weeks of building up, due to lower imports, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday ahead of weekly industry and government reports.

* Ahead of an OPEC meeting next week, Iran and Iraq have agreed to adopt a unified stance that all members should observe their production quotas, Iranian media reported.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro rallied and bonds retreated from last week's record low yields on Monday as views increased that authorities are seeking greater fiscal integration in the euro zone.

* Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is pressing for a direct European rescue for Spain's banks with moral support from the European Commission, but Germany appeared to rule out such a "bailout lite" for the euro zone's fourth biggest member.

* New orders for U.S. factory goods fell in April for the third time in four months as demand slipped for everything from cars and machinery to computers, the latest worrisome sign for the economy.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday:

0230 China HSBC services PMI May

0758 EZ Markit Services PMI May

1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly

1300 Canada BoC rate decision 40914

1400 U.S. ISM N-Mfg PMI May

1400 U.S. ISM N-Mfg Bus Act May

2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly

2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly

2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly (Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Joseph Radford)