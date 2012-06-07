SINGAPORE, June 7 Crude oil futures extended gains in early Asian trade on Thursday, on optimism policymakers in Europe and the United States will take steps to boost their economies.

U.S. crude gained 41 cents to $85.43 a barrel at 0007 GMT, after settling 73 cents higher at $85.02. The contract has risen from a low of $81.21 on Monday, the lowest intraday price since Oct. 6.

Brent crude increased 32 cents to $100.96 a barrel, after ending $1.80 higher at $100.64.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell for the first time in 11 weeks, while oil product inventories rose as refinery processing rates rose to the highest in nearly two years, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for U.S. oil futures rose to a new record.

* Two influential Federal Reserve officials say they are prepared to take even more policy action to boost the erratic U.S. economic recovery, but neither want to pull the trigger now.

* Germany and European Union officials are urgently exploring ways to rescue Spain's debt-stricken banks although Madrid has not yet requested assistance and is resisting being placed under international supervision, European sources said on Wednesday.

* European leaders can still contain the region's debt crisis and protect weaker economies from contagion should Greece default again, but time is running out, Standard & Poor's analysts told Reuters.

* Syrian troops and militiamen loyal to President Bashar al-Assad stood accused by opponents on Thursday of a new massacre of scores of villagers hours before a divided United Nations Security Council convenes to review the crisis.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro hovered near two-week highs against the greenback early in Asia on Thursday, while the Australian dollar rose towards parity as hopes grew that Europe was moving closer to helping rescue Spain's stricken banks.

* U.S. stocks jumped on Wednesday, giving the S&P 500 its best day since December, as talk of a rescue of Spain's banks and hopes for more monetary stimulus sparked a rebound from recent selling.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday:

- 1100 Britain BOE Bank Rate Jun

- 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly

- 1430 U.S. EIA gas stocks Weekly

- 1400 U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke speaks

