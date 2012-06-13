SINGAPORE, June 13 Crude futures weakened in early trade on Wednesday ahead of a meeting of the producer group OPEC this week and as uncertainty over Europe's ability to tackle its debt crisis continued to stoke fears of a slowdown in oil demand growth.

Investors are waiting to see if there is any change in the production policy of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. Price hawks called on Saudi Arabia to rein in excess production to stem a slide in oil prices that has knocked $30 a barrel off crude since March.

U.S. crude slipped 31 cents to $83.01 by 0027 GMT. The contract settled 62 cents higher after falling to an eight-month low in the previous session. Brent fell 13 cents to $97.01, after ending 86 cents lower.

FUNDAMENTALS

* OPEC and the U.S. government agreed on Tuesday that global oil markets could loosen further in the second half of the year, with prospects for demand dimming while non-OPEC supply races ahead more quickly than expected.

* Raising the stakes in Europe's debt crisis, Austria's finance minister said Italy may need a financial rescue because of its high borrowing costs, drawing a sharp denial on Tuesday from the Italian prime minister.

* U.S. crude supplies were forecast to have fallen last week for the second straight time due to lower imports, an expanded Reuters poll of analysts showed on Tuesday. Commercial crude stocks were projected down 1.4 million barrels for the week ended June 8, with 10 of 11 analysts expecting a draw and the other a build.

* Global financial markets regulators are seeking to impose unprecedented disclosure rules on oil traders, stepping up a campaign ordered by the world's biggest economies to combat manipulation in energy markets.

* The 15-month-old conflict in Syria has grown into a full-scale civil war in which the government is attempting to recapture large swathes of urban territory it has lost to the opposition, the U.N. peacekeeping chief said.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro drifted higher against the dollar on Tuesday after three days of losses as risk aversion eased somewhat on gains in stocks and commodities while investors cashed in bearish bets on the single currency ahead of Sunday's Greek election.

* U.S. stocks took their cues from Europe's troubled debt markets on Tuesday, staging a comeback rally to end up more than 1 percent as Spanish bond yields came off euro-era record highs.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday:

- 0900 Euro zone Industrial production Apr

- 1230 U.S. Producer prices May

- 1230 U.S. Retail sales May

- 1400 U.S. Business inventories Apr

- 1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report

- 0800 OECD IEA Oil Market Report

(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Himani Sarkar)