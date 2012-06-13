SINGAPORE, June 13 Crude futures weakened in
early trade on Wednesday ahead of a meeting of the producer
group OPEC this week and as uncertainty over Europe's ability to
tackle its debt crisis continued to stoke fears of a slowdown in
oil demand growth.
Investors are waiting to see if there is any change in the
production policy of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries. Price hawks called on Saudi Arabia to rein in excess
production to stem a slide in oil prices that has knocked $30 a
barrel off crude since March.
U.S. crude slipped 31 cents to $83.01 by 0027 GMT.
The contract settled 62 cents higher after falling to an
eight-month low in the previous session. Brent fell 13
cents to $97.01, after ending 86 cents lower.
FUNDAMENTALS
* OPEC and the U.S. government agreed on Tuesday that global
oil markets could loosen further in the second half of the year,
with prospects for demand dimming while non-OPEC supply races
ahead more quickly than expected.
* Raising the stakes in Europe's debt crisis, Austria's
finance minister said Italy may need a financial rescue because
of its high borrowing costs, drawing a sharp denial on Tuesday
from the Italian prime minister.
* U.S. crude supplies were forecast to have fallen last week
for the second straight time due to lower imports, an expanded
Reuters poll of analysts showed on Tuesday. Commercial crude
stocks were projected down 1.4 million barrels for the week
ended June 8, with 10 of 11 analysts expecting a draw and the
other a build.
* Global financial markets regulators are seeking to impose
unprecedented disclosure rules on oil traders, stepping up a
campaign ordered by the world's biggest economies to combat
manipulation in energy markets.
* The 15-month-old conflict in Syria has grown into a
full-scale civil war in which the government is attempting to
recapture large swathes of urban territory it has lost to the
opposition, the U.N. peacekeeping chief said.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro drifted higher against the dollar on Tuesday
after three days of losses as risk aversion eased somewhat on
gains in stocks and commodities while investors cashed in
bearish bets on the single currency ahead of Sunday's Greek
election.
* U.S. stocks took their cues from Europe's troubled debt
markets on Tuesday, staging a comeback rally to end up more than
1 percent as Spanish bond yields came off euro-era record highs.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
- 0900 Euro zone Industrial production Apr
- 1230 U.S. Producer prices May
- 1230 U.S. Retail sales May
- 1400 U.S. Business inventories Apr
- 1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report
- 0800 OECD IEA Oil Market Report
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Himani Sarkar)