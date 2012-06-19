SINGAPORE, June 19 Crude futures continued to
slide on Tuesday as an increase in bad Spanish loans fueled
fears that Europe's debt crisis was taking a turn for the worse,
further crimping global oil demand.
U.S. crude had fallen 20 cents to $83.07 per barrel
by 1100 GMT.
In London, ICE Brent crude for August delivery
settled in the previous session at $96.05 a barrel, down $1.56,
or 1.60 percent, its lowest settlement since Jan. 25, 2011.
A stronger U.S. currency also pressured dollar-denominated
oil prices, with the euro falling from a one-month high against
the greenback.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spain is likely to pay record prices to borrow at debt
auctions on Tuesday and Thursday after the Greek election failed
to ease concerns about the future of the euro zone and amid
uncertainty over whether Madrid will need a full sovereign
bailout.
* Leaders from the Group of 20 countries meeting in Mexico
will press Europe to take bold action to combat the region's
debt crisis, according to a draft communique prepared for the
two-day summit.
* Iran had "intense and tough" talks on Monday with the six
world powers concerned about its nuclear programme, but there
was no clear progress towards ending a decade-long dispute which
risks sparking a new Middle East war.
* Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah has appointed his defence
minister, Prince Salman, as heir apparent, opting for stability
and a continuation of cautious reforms at a time of challenges
for the world's biggest oil exporter.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting starts
on Tuesday, after weak U.S. economic data late last week fueled
hopes of some investors that the Fed will be spurred toward
another round of monetary easing to combat a slowing
recovery.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro fell from a one-month high of $1.2747 hit
in Asia as it came under pressure on reported selling by Asian
sovereign investors. It was down 0.5 percent at $1.2576.
* Spot gold was up 30 cents at $1,628.09 an ounce by
2:11 p.m. EDT (1811 GMT), recovering from an early low
of$1,606.49. Prior to Monday, bullion had ended higher in each
of
the last six sessions.
* The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 25.35
points, or 0.20 percent, at 12,741.82. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index rose 1.94 points, or 0.14 percent, to 1,344.78. The
Nasdaq Composite Index gained 22.53 points, or 0.78
percent, to 2,895.33.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday:
1230 Commerce Dept. Issues Housing Starts for May
1400 Labour Dept. Issues April Job Openings and Labor
Turnover Suriver
1530 Treasury Dept. Holds weekly sale of 4-week bills
1830 The Congressional Joint Economic Committee holds a
hearing on the economic impact of ending or reducing funding for
the American Community Survey (ACS) and other government
statistical programs
2030 American Petroleum Institute issues weekly national
petroleum report
- Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Holds Meeting on
Interest Rates - Day 1.
- German Constitutional Court rules on European Stability
Fund and fiscal pact.
(Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Joseph Radford)