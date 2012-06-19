SINGAPORE, June 19 Crude futures continued to slide on Tuesday as an increase in bad Spanish loans fueled fears that Europe's debt crisis was taking a turn for the worse, further crimping global oil demand.

U.S. crude had fallen 20 cents to $83.07 per barrel by 1100 GMT.

In London, ICE Brent crude for August delivery settled in the previous session at $96.05 a barrel, down $1.56, or 1.60 percent, its lowest settlement since Jan. 25, 2011.

A stronger U.S. currency also pressured dollar-denominated oil prices, with the euro falling from a one-month high against the greenback.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spain is likely to pay record prices to borrow at debt auctions on Tuesday and Thursday after the Greek election failed to ease concerns about the future of the euro zone and amid uncertainty over whether Madrid will need a full sovereign bailout.

* Leaders from the Group of 20 countries meeting in Mexico will press Europe to take bold action to combat the region's debt crisis, according to a draft communique prepared for the two-day summit.

* Iran had "intense and tough" talks on Monday with the six world powers concerned about its nuclear programme, but there was no clear progress towards ending a decade-long dispute which risks sparking a new Middle East war.

* Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah has appointed his defence minister, Prince Salman, as heir apparent, opting for stability and a continuation of cautious reforms at a time of challenges for the world's biggest oil exporter.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting starts on Tuesday, after weak U.S. economic data late last week fueled hopes of some investors that the Fed will be spurred toward another round of monetary easing to combat a slowing recovery.

MARKET NEWS

* The euro fell from a one-month high of $1.2747 hit in Asia as it came under pressure on reported selling by Asian sovereign investors. It was down 0.5 percent at $1.2576.

* Spot gold was up 30 cents at $1,628.09 an ounce by 2:11 p.m. EDT (1811 GMT), recovering from an early low of$1,606.49. Prior to Monday, bullion had ended higher in each of the last six sessions.

* The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 25.35 points, or 0.20 percent, at 12,741.82. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 1.94 points, or 0.14 percent, to 1,344.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 22.53 points, or 0.78 percent, to 2,895.33.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday:

1230 Commerce Dept. Issues Housing Starts for May

1400 Labour Dept. Issues April Job Openings and Labor Turnover Suriver

1530 Treasury Dept. Holds weekly sale of 4-week bills

1830 The Congressional Joint Economic Committee holds a hearing on the economic impact of ending or reducing funding for the American Community Survey (ACS) and other government statistical programs

2030 American Petroleum Institute issues weekly national petroleum report

- Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Holds Meeting on Interest Rates - Day 1.

- German Constitutional Court rules on European Stability Fund and fiscal pact.

(Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Joseph Radford)