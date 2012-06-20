SINGAPORE, June 20 U.S. crude futures steadied on Wednesday around $84 a barrel after a gain of 0.9 percent in the previous session, supported by hopes the Federal Reserve will boost stimulus to an ailing economy and a drawdown in crude inventories.

U.S. crude eased 3 cents to $84 per barrel by 1202 GMT, while Brent was lower 6 cents at $95.70 per barrel.

ICE Brent crude for August delivery ended down 29 cents, or 0.30 percent at $95.76 a barrel in the previous session, the lowest settlement for front-month Brent since Jan. 25, 2011.

FUNDAMENTALS

* International lenders and Greece will renegotiate the programme on which the second financial bailout for Athens is based because the original has become outdated, a senior euro zone official said on Tuesday.

* A German government official said there had been no discussion at a G20 summit in Mexico about using Europe's rescue funds to buy up the bonds of stricken members of the euro zone.

British media reports earlier said German Chancellor Angela Merkel was poised to use Europe's dual bailout funds, known as the EFSF and ESM, to buy up the debt of countries such as Italy and Spain and had discussed the plans at the summit.

* U.S. crude oil inventories were forecast to have fallen 1.1 million barrels last week due to lower imports, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

MARKET NEWS

* The euro strengthened against the dollar and yen, propped up by positive news from Greece, while rally in U.S. stocks encouraged investors to take on riskier positions.

* U.S. stocks gained on hopes that the Federal Reserve's policymakers will agree to continue with stimulus measures as the economy struggles to recover.

* Gold fell as buyers stayed on the sidelines ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting that could signal new monetary stimulus, a move that would likely power the metal's recent rally.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday:

1630 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces decision

on interest rates

1815 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke holds a media briefing following the FOMC meeting

2350 Bank of Japan Publishes Minutes of May 22-23 Monetary Policy Meeting

- ECB Governing Council and General Council meeting. No interest rate announcements scheduled. Meeting to run through to June 21.

- German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to discuss the euro zone crisis, and joint financial and economic policies in the European Union. (Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by John Mair)