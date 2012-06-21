(Refiles to include NYMEX tag in headline)
SINGAPORE, June 21 U.S. crude futures extended
losses on Thursday to trade below $81 a barrel, pressured by an
unexpected rise in crude inventories last week and the Federal
Reserve's announcement of modest stimulus measures to revive the
domestic economy.
U.S. crude eased 68 cents to $80.77 per barrel by
2358 GMT.
The U.S. July crude contract expired and settled at $81.80,
falling $2.23. It slid to a session low of $80.91, the lowest
since Oct. 6.
ICE Brent crude for August delivery closed at $92.69
a barrel, slumping $3.07 and marking the lowest settlement for
front month Brent since Dec. 17, 2010.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose last week by 2.86 million
barrels, defying forecasts for a 1.1 million barrel decline,
according to the data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday delivered another
round of monetary stimulus and said it was ready to do even more
to help an increasingly fragile U.S. economic
recovery.
* A conservative-led government took power in Greece on
Wednesday promising to negotiate softer terms on its harsh
international bailout, help the people regain their dignity and
steer the country through its biggest crisis for four decades.
* Iranian oil exports are falling further in June as more
customers in Europe and Asia stop or scale back purchases ahead
of European Union sanctions aimed at slowing Tehran's nuclear
programme.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro rallied against the dollar and yen, buoyed by
positive news out of Greece and as a runup in U.S. stocks
encouraged investors to take on riskier positions.
* The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 12.94
points, or 0.10 percent, to 12,824.39 at the close. The
Standard& Poor's 500 Index edged down 2.29 points, or
0.17 percent, to 1,355.69. But the Nasdaq Composite Index
inched up 0.69 of a point, or 0.02 percent, to 2,930.45.
* Gold fell as buyers stayed on the sidelines ahead of a
U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting that could signal new
monetary stimulus, a move that would likely power the metal's
recent rally.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday:
0728 Germany releases Flash PMIs for June
0758 Euro Zone Markit releases Flash PMIs for June
1400 U.S. National Association of Realtors (NAR) releases
existing home sales for May.
1400 Federal Housing Finance Agency issues Home Price Index
for April.
(Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)