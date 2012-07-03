SEOUL, July 3 U.S. crude oil futures extended losses in early Asian trade on Tuesday after dismal manufacturing data from China, Europe and the United States sparked concerns about oil demand, outweighing any boost from a threat by Iran to block crude tankers via the Strait of Hormuz.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. August crude lost 33 cents to $83.42 per barrel as of 0000 GMT after settling down $1.21 at $83.75 in the previous session.

* Brent August crude slipped 14 cents to $97.20 a barrel after settling down 46 cents at $97.34.

* U.S. manufacturing shrank in June for the first time in nearly three years as new orders plummeted, according to one measure of the sector that provided a stark sign of the economic recovery's slowdown.

* Euro zone manufacturing took another downturn in June and factories are preparing for worse.

* Manufacturing in China also worsened in June with export orders posting their biggest fall since December. China's demand for West African crude oil for July is expected to fall to a 2012 low following refinery run cuts, a Reuters survey of traders showed.

* Ahead of weekly reports on U.S. oil inventories, crude stocks were expected to have fallen last week, while refined products stocks edged up, a Reuters survey of analysts on Monday showed.

* Iran's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee has drafted a bill calling for Iran to try to stop oil tankers from shipping crude through the Strait of Hormuz which helped curb oil price losses, especially for Brent crude.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks edged higher on Monday, shaking off a surprise contraction in U.S. manufacturing, which some investors took as a signal the Federal Reserve will take more forceful action to boost the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 8.70 points at 12,871.39. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.35 points at 1,365.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 16.18 points at 2,951.23.

* Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up 0.1 percent at 9,013.65 on Tuesday, while the broader Topix gained 0.3 percent to 771.66.

* Investors made short shrift of both the euro and U.S. dollar after the dismal data from Europe and the United States raised expectations for more action from central banks. The dollar managed to outperform the single currency, which slipped to $1.2579 from highs near $1.2700.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday (GMT): 0400 U.S. Total Vehicle Sales Jun 0430 Australia RBA cash rate Jul 2012 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1200 Brazil Industrial output yy May 2012 1400 U.S. Factory orders May 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Jun 29 2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Jun 29 2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Jun 29

U.S. Vehicle sales Jun (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)