SEOUL, July 5 U.S. crude dropped below $87 per
barrel on Thursday as grim global economic data painted a gloomy
picture for demand, while a firm dollar ahead of a widely
expected interest rate cut by the European Central Bank also
weighed on oil prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude lost 85 cents at $86.81 a barrel as of
0101 GMT, recovering slightly after dropping more than $1 to
$86.50 earlier in the session.
* Brent crude lost 1 cent at $99.76 a barrel after
settling down 91 cents at $99.77.
* Surveys on Wednesday showed all of Europe's biggest
economies are in recession or heading there, and there is little
sign things will improve soon.
* Adding to concerns about the health of the global economy
was data showing China's service sector grew at its slowest pace
in 10 months in June, the China HSBC services purchasing
managers index showed.
* Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale have lowered their 2013
Brent price outlooks on expectations of weak demand due to the
gloomy economic climate.
* Investors are now eyeing decisions by the ECB and Bank of
England, with expectations that the ECB will cut interest rates
to a record low and the BOE will announce new bond buying. The
market is also hoping for quantitative easing from the U.S.
Federal Reserve, which could become more likely if there is weak
nonfarm payrolls data on Friday.
* Growing tensions between Iran and the west are expected to
keep a floor under oil prices. Iran has threatened to destroy
U.S. military bases across the Middle East and target Israel
within minutes of being attacked, Iranian media reported on
Wednesday, as Revolutionary Guards extended test-firing of
ballistic missiles into a third day.
* The U.S. Energy Information Administration's inventory
data is scheduled to be release later on Thursday, a day later
because of a U.S. holiday. Data released by industry group the
American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday showed U.S. crude oil
stocks fell more than expected last week.
* An 11-day strike in Norway's oil sector, which has slowed
shipments from the world's eighth-largest exporter, could drag
on for weeks, a labour union said on Wednesday after a second
round of talks with employers failed to produce a deal over
pensions.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro wallowed near one-week lows on Thursday,
struggling to find any traction ahead of the European Central
Bank's policy decision later in the day. The dollar gained half
a percent against a basket of currencies.
* Asian shares eased on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei
average opening down 0.3 percent.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday:
1100 Britain BOE Bank Rate Jul 2012
1145 EZ ECB rate decision Jul 2012
1430 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
1500 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Weekly
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Himani Sarkar)