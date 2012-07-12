TOKYO, July 13 U.S. crude futures edged down to below $86 a barrel on Friday, erasing the previous day's gains, amid concerns about a global economic slowdown ahead of the release of China's second quarter economic growth data.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for August delivery was down 28 cents at $85.80 a barrel by 2323 GMT, after settling up 27 cents at $86.08 on Thursday.

The contract was on course to finish the week with about a 1.6 percent gain.

* London Brent crude for August delivery was untraded after settling up $0.84 at $101.07.

* Thursday's gains got support from the tightening of U.S. sanctions against Iran.

The United States ramped up pressure on Iran's ability to export oil on Thursday, identifying Tehran's main tanker firm and exposing dozens of its vessels as government-controlled entities.

* Output of the North Sea Buzzard oilfield, Britain's largest oilfield, fell to as low as around 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) earlier this week, due to an unspecified problem, from the normal rate of 200,000 bpd.

* China likely grew at its slowest pace in three years in the second quarter of 2012, with its GDP report set to confirm expectations of a downward trajectory that leaves full year growth on course to confirm its softest showing since 1999.

* The International Energy Agency, adviser to 28 industrialised nations, said a global economic slowdown could put a lid on oil prices, although there was a risk that "nasty supply surprises" could reignite a market rally.

* New U.S. weekly jobless claims fell to the lowest level in four years, sparking hope for the struggling U.S. labour market.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, hit by more warnings in the technology sector, while a rally in Procter & Gamble helped the blue-chip Dow cut its loss.

* Concerns about a slowing global economy prompted investors to seek safety on Thursday, driving the dollar and yen sharply higher and the euro to a two-year low against the U.S. currency.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)

- 0200 China GDP/Q2

- 1230 US Producer prices/Jun

- 1355 US U Mich sentiment/Jul

- 1430 US ECRI weekly index/ w/e (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Paul Tait)