SEOUL, Sept 10 U.S. crude futures slipped on
Monday in early Asian trade, disappointed at soft Chinese and
U.S. economic data, but the fall was braked by expectations of a
third round of U.S. monetary stimulus this week and escalating
tensions in the Middle East.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. October crude shed 13 cents at $96.29 a barrel
as of 8:35 a.m. on Monday (2335 GMT on Sunday). It rose 89 cents
to settle at $96.42 a barrel on Friday.
* Brent October crude gained 15 cents at $114.40 a
barrel. It rose 76 cents to settle at $114.25 a barrel on
Friday.
* Data on Sunday revealed Chinese factories ran at their
slowest rate for 39 months in August, while the U.S. payrolls
report on Friday showed jobs growth slowed sharply last month.
* In a Reuters poll conducted after the jobs numbers,
economists gave a 60 percent chance to the Fed implementing a
fresh round of asset buying, or QE3, at the conclusion of its
September 12-13 policy meeting. This compared with 45 percent in
a late August poll.
* Asia-Pacific nations including China, the United States
and Japan promised measures to boost growth on Sunday and
rejected limits on food exports to try to revive the flagging
global economy.
* In France, President Francois Hollande on Sunday promised
to turn the country's stagnant economy round by 2014 and set
himself a year-end deadline to ready labour market reform.
* Violence escalated in the Middle East over the weekend.
Two bombs exploded simultaneously on Sunday night next to Syrian
army compounds in the northern city of Aleppo, killing and
wounding scores of President Bashar al-Assad's soldiers,
residents and opposition activists said.
* A series of bombs ripped through mainly Shi'ite Baghdad
districts on Sunday after Iraq's fugitive Vice President Tareq
al-Hashemi was sentenced to death, ending one of the bloodiest
days of the year with more than 100 killed across the country.
The violence and the sentence for Hashemi, a senior Sunni
politician, threatened to stoke sectarian tensions in Iraq where
a Shi'ite-led government is battling political instability and a
Sunni Islamist insurgency nine months after U.S. troops
left.
* Germany's foreign minister on Sunday urged Iran to make
"substantial offers" to restart nuclear talks with world powers
and told Israel allowing the Islamic Republic to get the bomb
was "not an option".
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro hovered near four-month highs on Monday, as it
stood at $1.2802. The rally in the single currency saw
the dollar index slump to a fresh four-month low of
80.151.
* U.S. stocks held steady at four-year highs on Friday,
closing out their best week. The S&P closed higher but strength
in both the Dow and Nasdaq was limited by blue-chips Intel and
Kraft, both of which warned on their profit outlooks.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data are expected on Monday (GMT):
0100 China Exports yy Aug
0100 China Imports yy Aug
0100 China Trade balance Aug
0500 Japan Consumer confid. index Aug
0645 France Industrial output mm Jul
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Eric Meijer)