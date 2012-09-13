SEOUL, Sept 13 U.S. crude futures were steady
around $97 a barrel in early Asian trade on Thursday, with
investor hopes for further monetary stimulus from the Federal
Reserve tempered by an unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventory.
The market was also supported by geopolitical concerns in
the Middle East and a German court ruling affirming the legality
of the euro zone bailout fund.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. October crude had lost 2 cents to $96.99 by
0054 GMT. It settled down 16 cents at $97.01 a barrel on
Wednesday.
* Brent October crude gained 3 cents to $115.99 a
barrel, after settling up 56 cents at $115.96, ahead of the
contract's Thursday expiration.
* Expectations the Fed will step in with additional stimulus
at the end of a two-day meeting that began on Wednesday have
intensified since last week's disappointing August U.S. jobs
figures.
A Reuters poll showed that of the 51 economists who put the
chances of quantitative easing, or QE3, at greater than 50
percent, 39 expected the Fed to act this week.
* U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose 1.99 million barrels to
359.09 million barrels in the week ended Sept. 7, with imports
jumping, the Energy Information Administration reported on
Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a draw of 2.6
million barrels.
* Germany's Constitutional Court gave the green light for
the country to ratify Europe's new bailout fund, boosting hopes
that the single currency bloc is finally putting in place the
tools to resolve its three-year-old debt crisis.
* Global oil demand is likely to be muted over the next year
and supply and inventory levels look comfortable, the
International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a monthly report,
implying there is no need to release emergency stocks to curb
oil prices.
The United States has been considering an emergency stocks
release to help suppress high oil prices, and other IEA members
such as France and Britain could join the move. But the IEA and
the European Union, led by Germany, have opposed a coordinated
release of stocks.
* Tensions in the Middle East and North Africa intensified
as the U.S. ambassador to Libya and three other embassy staff
were killed in a rocket attack on their car, a Libyan official
said.
* While the West's dispute with Iran over Tehran's nuclear
program drags on, two senators asked the Obama administration on
Wednesday to push countries to make more cuts in Iranian oil
purchases before they receive exemptions from U.S. penalties for
doing business with the OPEC nation.
MARKETS NEWS
* Wall Street ended little changed on Wednesday as stocks
got a lift early on the news of Germany's court ruling but the
gains faded as investors shifted their attention to the Fed.
* Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened down 0.11
percent at 8,950.01 on Thursday, while the broader Topix
shed 0.08 percent to 741.25.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday (GMT):
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1230 U.S. PPI August
1630 U.S. FOMC releases statement after policy meeting
1800 U.S. Federal budget for August
1815 U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke holds news
conference
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Joseph Radford)