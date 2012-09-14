SEOUL, Sept 14 U.S. crude futures rose to trade near $99 a barrel on Friday in early Asian trade, extending gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would buy $40 billion in mortgage-backed debt per month until the employment outlook improves.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude gained 40 cents to $98.71 as of 0038 GMT, its highest level since $102.72 on May 4. In the previous session, it settled up $1.30 at $98.31 a barrel.

* November Brent crude edged up 18 cents to $116.06. It had settled up 55 cents at $115.88 a barrel, while the October contract, which expired on Thursday, settled at $116.90, marking the sixth straight session that the global benchmark has traded higher.

* The U.S. central bank's decision to tie its controversial bond buying directly to economic conditions was an unprecedented step that marked a big escalation in its efforts to drive U.S. unemployment lower.

* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke warned on Thursday the U.S. economic recovery could be in jeopardy if lawmakers can't stop automatic year-end spending cuts and tax hikes from taking effect. He said potent new central bank stimulus efforts would not be enough to protect the economy from the twin shocks.

* Geopolitical risks have intensified in the oil-producing Middle East and North Africa, which also supported the oil markets, as demonstrators attacked U.S. embassies in Yemen and Egypt on Thursday in protest over a film made in the United States that demonstrators consider blasphemous to Islam.

American warships headed towards Libya after the U.S. ambassador there was killed in related violence this week.

* An Iraqi militia that carried out some of the most prominent attacks on foreigners during the Iraq war threatened U.S. interests in the country over a film that has triggered protests in Libya, Egypt and Yemen. Protests erupted in Basra and Baghdad in Iraq.

* The 35-nation board of the U.N. nuclear watchdog censured Iran on Thursday for defying international demands to curb uranium enrichment and failing to address mounting disquiet about its suspected research into atomic bombs. Israel two days ago ramped up threats to attack its arch-enemy Iran.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks surged to multi-year highs on Thursday after the Federal Reserve's announcement to stimulate the economy. The Dow and the S&P 500 both closed at their highest levels since December 2007, while the Nasdaq ended at the highest since November 2000.

* Japan's Nikkei average climbed 1.3 percent to its highest level in nearly three weeks above 9,000 in early trade on Friday. The Nikkei advanced 110.06 points to 9,105.21, while the broader Topix index rose 1.1 percent to 752.41.

* The dollar wallowed at four-month lows against a basket of major currencies in Asia on Friday, having suffered a steep fall after the new stimulus programme from the Federal Reserve cemented its status as a funding currency for carry trades. The dollar index fell more than half a percent to as far as 79.180, a level not seen since early May.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday (GMT): 0430 Japan Industrial output revised July 0900 Euro zone Inflation final Aug 1230 U.S. CPI Aug 1230 U.S. Retail sales Aug 1315 U.S. Industrial production Aug 1355 U.S. Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan September

preliminary consumer sentiment 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)