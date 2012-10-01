SINGAPORE Oct 1 U.S. crude weakened to below $92 a barrel on Monday as increasing worries about the euro zone debt crisis and its impact on oil demand deterred investors, while a stronger dollar added to pressure on prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for November delivery was down 69 cents at $91.51 a barrel by 0000 GMT, after settling up 34 cents at $92.19 on Friday.

* London Brent crude for November delivery was down 44 cents at $111.95 a barrel, after gaining 38 cents on Friday.

* Brent gained 14.9 percent in the third quarter, following a steep 20.4 percent second-quarter drop, while U.S. crude rose 8.5 percent in the quarter after slumping 17.5 percent in the second quarter.

* China's official manufacturing managers' index may have edged up to 49.8 in September from a nine-month low of 49.2 in August, signalling that the economy may be stabilsing as recent pro-growth measures gained traction.

* Spain plans to ask for around 40 billion euros ($51.46 billion) in aid to recapitalise its weak banks, Bank of Spain deputy Governor Fernando Restoy said on Friday.

* France unveiled an austerity budget that would tax business and the super rich, amounting to its toughest belt-tightening in 30 years as the debt crisis takes its toll on the euro zone.

* President Barack Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented a show of unity on Friday on preventing a nuclear-armed Iran, seeking to tone down the acrimony between the two leaders that has become an issue in the final stretch of the U.S. presidential race.

* A sixth cargo of North Sea Forties crude oil has been delayed from loading dates in October as offshore oilfield maintenance takes longer than expected and more delays are likely, trade sources said on Friday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Wall Street closed its best third quarter since 2010 after a wave of central bank actions sparked a dramatic reversal in equity markets, but signs of weakness in the economy drove stocks lower on Friday.

* The euro fell against the dollar on Friday, closing out a second straight week of declines.

DATA/EVENTS:

* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)

0100 China NBS Manufacturing PMI

0500 India HSBC Markit Manufacturing PMI

0743 Italy Markit/ADACI Manufacturing PMI

0753 Germany Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI

0758 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing PMI

1258 U.S. Markit Manufacturing PMI

1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI

1400 U.S. Construction spending

1630 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks

(Reporting by Ramya Venugopal; Editing by Joseph Radford)