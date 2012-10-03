SINGAPORE Oct 3 U.S. crude slipped below $92 a barrel on Wednesday, pressured by worries of slowing economic growth in the main consumer nations, while the festering euro zone debt crisis added to uncertainty.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for November delivery was down 24 cents at $91.65 a barrel by 0009 GMT, after settling down 59 cents at $91.89 on Tuesday.

* Front-month Brent futures dropped 29 cents to $111.28 per barrel after slipping 62 cents amid light, choppy trading in the previous session.

* U.S. crude oil inventories rose less than expected last week, adding 462,000 barrels versus analyst expectations of a 1.5 million barrel jump, while oil product stockpiles fell slightly, data from the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

* U.S. retail gasoline demand fell over the past two weeks and continued a downward year-on-year trend, according to the bi-weekly SpendingPulse report from MasterCard released on Tuesday.

* Iraqi oil production is likely to hit 3.4 million barrels per day (bpd), while exports are expected to average 2.9 million bpd next year, the top energy advisor to the Iraqi prime minister said on Tuesday.

* Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Tuesday a request for European aid was not imminent following a report the country could apply for help as soon as this weekend.

* U.S. job growth likely improved only slightly in September and employers may have added 113,000 jobs, compared with an increase of 96,000 in August as businesses remained cautious out of fear a sharp tightening of the government's budget could deliver a big blow to economic recovery. The unemployment rate may edge up by a tenth of a percentage point to 8.2 percent, according to a Reuters survey of economists.

MARKETS NEWS

* Wall Street ended little changed in a volatile session on Tuesday as uncertainty over when Spain might apply for a bailout shackled a market struggling to build on gains that took the S&P 500 to its highest in five years.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 32.83 points, or 0.24 percent, at 13,482.28. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.26 points, or 0.09 percent, at 1,445.75. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 6.51 points, or 0.21 percent, to 3,120.04.

* The euro started trade on Wednesday slightly on the back foot.

DATA/EVENTS:

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

0748 France Markit Services PMI

0753 Germany Markit Services PMI

0758 Euro zone Markit Services PMI

0900 Euro zone Retail sales

1215 U.S. ADP employment report

1400 U.S. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI

1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report (Reporting by Ramya Venugopal; Editing by Joseph Radford)