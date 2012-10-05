SINGAPORE Oct 4 U.S. crude futures held steady
above $91 per barrel on Friday, after rising 4 percent in the
previous session on escalating tensions in the Middle East,
while continued global economic concerns are expected to weigh
on prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Front-month NYMEX futures fell 21 cents to $91.50
per barrel at 0010 GMT, poised to end the week marginally lower.
* Brent futures fell 37 cents to $112.21 per barrel.
* Turkey stepped up retaliatory artillery strikes on a
Syrian border town on Thursday, killing several Syrian soldiers,
while its parliament approved further military action in the
most serious case of cross-border escalation in the 18-month
conflict in Syria.
* The European Union is poised to ban imports of Iranian gas
as part of a set of new measures to ratchet up pressure on
Tehran over its nuclear programme, diplomats said on Thursday.
* A fire in a diesel hydrotreater unit at Exxon Mobil Corp's
giant Baytown, Texas, plant has cut production at the nation's
largest operating refinery, although the loss was limited to
that unit, the company said on Thursday.
* U.S. job growth likely improved only slightly in September
adding 113,000 jobs to their payrolls from 96,000 in August,
with the unemployment rate edging up to 8.2 percent, according
to a Reuters survey. The data is due on Friday.
* European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on
Thursday everything was in place for the bank to buy the bonds
of troubled euro zone countries such as Spain and that
conditions linked to it need not be punitive.
* The euro zone is considering aiding Spain by providing
insurance for investors who buy government bonds to maintain
Spanish access to capital markets and minimize the cost to
European taxpayers, sources said.
MARKETS NEWS
* The S&P 500 extended gains to a fourth day on Thursday,
putting it on the cusp of a new five-year high if Friday's jobs
report shows encouraging signs for the labour market.
* The euro started Friday's trading session on a solid
footing, having rallied to two-week highs after the European
Central Bank said it was ready to buy bonds of troubled euro
zone members.
DATA/EVENTS: (All times GMT)
0300 Japan Bank of Japan rate decision
1000 Germany Industrial orders for August
1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data
(Reporting by Ramya Venugopal; Editing by Himani Sarkar)