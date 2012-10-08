SINGAPORE Oct 9 U.S. crude rose towards $90 a
barrel on Tuesday after declining for two straight sessions, as
escalating geopolitical risks offset pressure from global
economic concerns.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for November rose 38 cents to $89.71 a
barrel in early Asia trading, after dropping 55 cents the
previous session.
* Turkish President Abdullah Gul said on Monday the
"worst-case scenarios" were now playing out in Syria and Turkey
would do everything necessary to protect itself, as its army
fired back for a sixth day after a shell from Syria flew over
the border.
* The IMF cut its global growth forecast on Tuesday for the
second time since April and warned U.S. and European
policymakers that failure to fix their economic ills would
prolong the slump.
* The World Bank cut its economic growth forecasts for East
Asia and the Pacific region, saying there was a risk the
slowdown in China could be deeper and more prolonged than
expected by many analysts.
* Monday's Columbus Day holiday for U.S. federal workers
will delay weekly oil inventory reports this week. The American
Petroleum Institute will release its data at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030
GMT) on Wednesday, while U.S. Energy Information Administration
data will arrive at 11 a.m. EDT on Thursday.
MARKETS NEWS
* Jitters over the euro zone debt crisis knocked the euro
down from two-week highs with uncertainty about Spain persisting
after euro zone finance ministers meeting in Luxembourg said the
country did not yet need a bailout.
* Heading into the U.S. third-quarter corporate earnings
reporting season -- which starts on Tuesday with a report from
Alcoa -- analysts forecast earnings will fall 2.4 percent
from the year-ago quarter. That would mark the first decline in
three years.
* Germany's trade surplus hit its highest level in five
years in August after a surprise jump in exports while output
dipped only slightly, highlighting the economy's resilience to
the euro zone crisis, although economists see a slowdown ahead.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday:
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
(Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Richard Pullin)