SINGAPORE Oct 10 U.S. crude eased below $92 a
barrel on Wednesday after a strong rally the previous session,
as an expected build in U.S. crude stockpiles offset support
from escalating turmoil on the border of Turkey and Syria.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for November fell 50 cents to $91.89 a
barrel in early Asia trading, after surging more than $3 the
previous session.
* Ahead of weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum
Institute and the U.S. Energy Information Administration,
analysts polled by Reuters forecast a 1-million-barrel build in
crude stockpiles for the week to Oct. 5. The API report will be
released later on Wednesday and the EIA data on Thursday,
delayed one day by the Columbus Day holiday.
* Saudi Arabia is satisfied that oil prices have fallen to a
level that does not hamper global growth, Saudi Oil Minister Ali
al-Naimi said on Wednesday, signaling success in a Gulf Arab
effort to keep oil prices under control despite a halving of
Iranian exports because of Western sanctions.
* NATO has plans in place to defend Turkey against attack
from Syria, and will aim to provide assistance if Ankara asks
for it, senior officials said on Tuesday.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro zone economy faces a long, uphill road to
recovery and the bloc is still suffering from a crisis of
confidence, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on
Tuesday.
* China will keep monetary policy flexible and pre-emptive
to support activity in an economy still facing relatively big
downward pressure, central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said.
* Tens of thousands of angry Greek protesters filled the
streets of Athens on Tuesday to greet German Chancellor Angela
Merkel, who offered sympathy but no promise of further aid.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
0645 France Industrial output mm Aug
0800 Italy Industrial output yy WDA Aug
2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly
2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly
2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly
2350 Japan Bank lending yy Sep
(Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Richard Pullin)