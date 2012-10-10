SINGAPORE Oct 11 U.S. crude steadied above $91
a barrel on Thursday, as traders balanced escalating
geopolitical risks with signs of weakening global oil demand.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for November delivery nudged up six
cents to $91.31 a barrel in early Asia trading, after dropping
more than a dollar the previous session.
* Global oil demand is looking weaker than previously
forecast as the slowing economy continues to weigh on
consumption, according to monthly reports released on Wednesday
by the U.S. government and OPEC.
* U.S. crude stocks rose 1.6 million barrels last week, the
industry group American Petroleum Institute said on Wednesday,
more than the consensus of analyst expectations. The EIA will
release its weekly inventory report later on Thursday.
* Turkey's military chief of staff said on Wednesday his
troops would respond with greater force if bombardments from
Syria keep hitting Turkish territory.
MARKETS NEWS
* Standard & Poor's on Wednesday cut Spain's sovereign
credit rating to BBB- minus, just above junk territory, citing a
deepening economic recession that is limiting the government's
policy options to arrest the slide.
* The International Monetary Fund urged European
policymakers to deepen the financial and fiscal ties within the
euro area with some urgency to restore sagging confidence in the
global financial system.
* China's annual economic growth probably slowed for a
seventh straight quarter in the July-September period to its
weakest level since the depths of the global financial crisis, a
Reuters poll showed.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday:
0500 Japan Consumer confid. index Sep
1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly
1500 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Weekly
(Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Richard Pullin)