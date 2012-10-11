SINGAPORE Oct 12 U.S. crude rose towards $93 a barrel on Friday, supported by escalating tensions between Turkey and Syria and supply disruptions at North Sea oil fields.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for November delivery climbed 25 cents to $92.32 a barrel in early Asia trading, after gaining nearly a dollar the previous session.

* Turkey was accused by Moscow of endangering Russian lives after it forced a Syrian passenger plane to land and seized what it suspected was military equipment being ferried from Russia to Syria and the embattled government of President Bashar al-Assad.

* North Sea crude oil output from 12 production streams is set to fall by about 1 percent in November as oilfields return from maintenance more slowly than expected, adding a source of support to Brent prices.

* U.S. crude oil stocks rose 1.67 million barrels last week, twice as much as expected, but a steep drop in distillate stocks and a less dramatic slip in gasoline stocks kept concerns about tight fuel supplies in focus.

MARKETS NEWS

* The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits slid last week to the lowest level in more than four and a half years, according to government data.

* The IMF on Thursday backed giving debt-burdened Greece and Spain more time to reduce their budget deficits, cautioning that cutting too far, too fast would do more harm than good.

* Next year offers only a slight improvement for a global economy hit by recession in Europe and slowing or moribund growth in Asia and the United States, according to Reuters polls of hundreds of economists worldwide.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday:

0530 India Industrial Output yy Aug

0900 EZ Industrial production yy Aug

1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly

0230 U.S. Producer price index Sep

1930 US CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly (Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Joseph Radford)